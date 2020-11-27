Our picks for Best Friday mattress deals for the best night's sleep
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Nov. 27, 2020 10:43 AM
Mattresses are a significant investment. Both financially, and because of the impact it can have on your sleep. People will spend, on average, about a third of their life on their mattress.
It's also an essential purchase you only shop for a few times in your life.
As Black Friday and Cyber Week are finally here, many retailers offer great discounts on some of their best mattresses. So we've gathered some of the best deals going on this weekend to help you pick the best mattress for you at a great place!
$1112,
$1390 ($278 off with code)
The Bear Hybrid combines both luxurious coils with supportive foam in 5 layers. Suitable for side and back sleepers, or if you and your spouse have different preferences on the firmness, it strikes the perfect balance between the two. Available until December 4th.
$872,
$1090 ($218 off with code)
The Bear Pro is an all-foam mattress, and uses advanced cooling technology, and relieves the pressure on your joints as you get your night's sleep. Built-up of 4 layers, it's 12" in height. Deal available until December 4th.
$640,
$800 ($160 off with code)
The cheapest of the three is the standard Bear Mattress, which is also made from all-foam. This mattress is where it all began, with a solid reputation in delivering a good nights sleep, it's designed with three core layers and is 10" in height. Deal available until December 4th.
$899, was $1099
Each coil is wrapped individually to support all body types. Whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper, or if you and your spouse take to different preferences in your sleeping style, this Luxury Hybrid Mattress is designed to suit everyone. Providing contouring support and pushback support, so you wake up well-rested and ache-free.
Each mattress comes with free pillows, a mattress protector, and luxury sheets worth $399. Deal valid from November 30th until December 13th.
$1,095, was $1,645
Broken down into five layers, from the top layer's eco-friendly Tencel top that's softer than silk, breathable, and cool to the touch to ensure you're a comfortable temperature when you sleep. Among the other layers includes over a thousand pocketed coils that shape your body, offering full support, while the memory foam infused with copper and graphite disperse heat from the mattress.
Save an additional $150 with the code cybr20. Deal valid until November 30th.
From
$699 $624
Designed for those on a budget, whether you're upgrading the mattress in your spare bedroom or your children are old enough for their first queen-sized bed. There's core support foam that contours to the body for a hugging-comfort. The foam itself is responsive and sleeps cool.
This also comes with two free pillows. Deal valid until December 5th.
From
$999 $899
This hybrid mattress offers a compromise for those who share with a partner who may prefer a different type of mattress to yourself. With over a thousand pocket springs providing support and stability with next-to-no motion transfer. The foam relieves the pressure points on your joints as you sleep; it also features punctured holes throughout for breathability.
This also comes with two free pillows. Deal valid until December 5th.
From
$1699 $1549
The Leesa Legend is environmentally conscious and suitable for those who want to invest in their sleep and want to do their part in going green. This mattress features over a thousand pocket springs to support your body. There's also micro-coils at the head and foot of the bed, plus dense foam, all playing their roles in relieving pressure, keeping your body aligned as you sleep.
This also comes with two free pillows. Deal valid until December 5th.
$1,199.00,
$1,999.00
Save 40% on the well-sought after Essential Mattress from Tempur. Featuring a medium-soft firmness, which strikes the perfect balance for most sleepers. Built-up of four core layers, the premium fabric cover is moisture-wicking, breathable, and has antimicrobial treatment to protect you from allergens. It also features a cushioning comfort layer, support layer, and base layer that all play crucial roles in supporting your body and ensuring your body is refreshed for the next day!
MORE TO CONSIDER: