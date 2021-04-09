Pamper your pup with these toys and treats for National Pet Day
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Apr. 9, 2021 9:27 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Is anyone else ever as excited to see you as your sweet pup? Pets show us unconditional love every day so it seems only fair that we do the same on at least one day a year.
April 11th is National Pet Day and there seems to be no better way to show how much you love and appreciate your furry best friend than to bring out a new toy that the two of you can play with together in the warm, weather of spring or in the comfort of your home.
FRISCO Hide and Seek Plush Volcano Puzzle
$16
A puzzle has never been as cute or interactive as this hide-and-seek toy. This cute plush volcano comes with a half-dozen T-Rex stuffies. To start playtime, stuff the volcano with the little dinos and watch your pet work to get each squeaking T-Rex out from inside the volcano. And once they are all out, repeat! Both mentally stimulating and interactive, this hide-and-seek plush toy will quickly become a favorite of your pup.
STARMARK Treat Dispensing Bob-a-Lot
$22
Have you ever come home to an unstuffed pillow or a shoe riddled with teeth marks? Bored is a dangerous thing for a dog to be. With the Bob-a-Lot, you can leave your dogs at home knowing they will be entertained, stimulated, and fed. Fill the toy with treats or kibble and watch your pets roll the toy around until they can manage to get a treat out.
$12
The sun is coming out and your dog is wanting to be outside more and more. You probably want to be out too after a long year sequestered inside. The KONG frisbee gives you and your dog the exercise you need to stretch your winter-cramped legs. This frisbee is made to be both gentle on your pup's teeth and durable for long-lasting play.
CHUCKIT! Classic Ball Launcher
$13
Throwing a ball won't ever look like a pathetic attempt to make it across the yard again when you have the Chuckit! launcher. The launcher lets you throw the ball three times as far and avoid touching the slimy ball your tail-wagging dog brings back.
ZIPPYPAWS Skinny Pelts No Stuffing Squeaky Plushes
$13
While not incredibly durable, these adorable plushes have a feature far more valuable; they contain no stuffing. That's right -- ff your dog loves to tear up toys to get to the squeakers, or just to rip them apart, you won't have to trail behind, griping and grabbing fluffs of cotton. Let them tear the little faux critters to shreds and enjoy less mess.
MAMMOTH Cottonblend Tug Rope
$8
Chew time, fetch, or tug-of-war, this tug rope is the perfect, durable toy for any sort of playtime activity. The knots give your dog somewhere to bite and you somewhere to grip before you go head to head in an intense tug-of-war battle. And, while you play, the cotton-blend rope helps floss your pup's teeth! This toy is nothing if not versatile.
MULTIPET Loofa Squeaker Mat
$11
There are two words that describe this toy most adequately and accurately: squeakers galore. If you have furry friends who seem to turn into surgeons when a toy with a squeaker is involved, the loofa squeaker mat will keep them busy for some time as each plush has 12 squeakers!
TRIXIE Activity Strategy Game
$14
The activity treat flip board is for the cleverest and most determined of pups who have a lot of energy and curiosity to spare. To begin, place treats within the various slots, stick it to the ground, and release the hounds! Watch them work to figure out the puzzle and get rewarded with each solution.
FRISCO Bobberz Llama Plush with Squeaker
$10
Not only is this little llama plush incredibly adorable with dual squeakers, but it also is multi-use! The long neck provides a good place to grip so you can play some soft, fun indoor fetch! And when your pups aren't in the mood to run around, don't be surprised to find them cuddled up with their new llama best friend.
USA Bones & Chews Roasted Marrow Bone
$5
Maybe your dog isn't that into fluffy and bobbly toys and just wants something delicious to chew on. You can still appreciate your pup this upcoming National Pet Day with a roasted marrow bone. Because the bones are 100% natural and hand-trimmed to provide easy access to the marrow, they last quite a long time. Get your pup a treat, a toothbrush, and a toy all in one.
Showing your dog the love they show you everyday this upcoming National Pet Day will prove far-easier than ever before with any of these thoughtful, playful, and colorful toys.
