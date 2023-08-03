Jason Momoa got snow for his summer birthday

Jason Momoa may be from Honolulu, Hawaii, but he was far from its balmy warmth to celebrate his 44th birthday.

Jason Momoa in 2022. (Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images)

The “Aquaman” star marked his big day on August 1 and posted a video of himself on Instagram getting into a hot tub while it was snowing.

He started off by asking, “What the hell is going on!”

“Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub and it’s snowing baby,” Momoa said.

He shared a video of snow-capped islands in another post, saying “one of my favorite places on earth - South Island of New Zealand.”

Momoa used it as an opportunity to deliver a message about his passion for ending single-use plastic, which he said was his “birthday wish.”

Momoa recently hosted Discovery’s “Shark Week.” (Discovery and CNN share a parent company.)

