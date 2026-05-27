Injured hiker rescued after falling over California cliff on Memorial Day

A hiker had fallen approximately 70–100 feet to a remote trail below.

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Hiker rescued after falling over a California cliff on Memorial Day. (Photo Credit: San Francisco Fire Department)

A hiker who sustained "major injuries" in a fall over a California cliff on Memorial Day was hoisted to safety by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) said crews responded to a call for a "dynamic cliff rescue" near the USS San Francisco Memorial, in the area of the Coastal Trail and Seal Rocks Beach, at around 7 p.m. Monday. A hiker had fallen approximately 70–100 feet to a remote trail below.

Photos shared by the fire department show rescue crews climbing down to the injured hiker's location to begin treatment while awaiting a helicopter from the CHP Office of Air Operations Napa Unit.

According to CHP, the helicopter crew stopped at nearby Crissy Field to pick up an SFFD Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT). After reaching the scene, the HRT was lowered down to the hiker's location on the coastal cliff. The hiker was packaged and hoisted to an awaiting ambulance.

According to CHP, the hiker sustained "major injuries."

Reporting by TMX