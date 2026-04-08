Hikers called for a midnight rescue after believing a mountain lion was stalking their Colorado campsite

Sheriff's deputies hiked a mile through snow and freezing darkness to reach a camper hunkered in a tent at 10,500 feet — but wildlife officials had a surprising theory about the alleged predator.

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The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office performing a rescue at St. Mary's Glacier, Colorado, on April 2, 2026. (Facebook/Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

Two campers at St. Mary's Glacier in Colorado had to call to be rescued in the middle of the night amid snow, wind and extreme cold after believing a mountain lion was circling their campsite.

The ordeal began around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 2, when the pair reported they were being stalked by a big cat at the popular alpine destination in Clear Creek County, located west of Denver. One camper left the campsite to call for help while the other remained behind, sheltering inside a tent.

Sgt. Aab and Deputy Bertrand from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office loaded an ATV and met the first camper at the trailhead parking lot. The three rode the ATV as far as the trail allowed, then hiked a mile through rocky, snow-covered terrain to reach the second camper.

"The very cold midnight trek on rocky terrain through snow and wind proved successful in that they were able to scare off any wildlife and bring the other camper back safely," the sheriff's office said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene as well. Officials noted that a mountain lion stalking a campsite is atypical behavior and suggested the animal, if one was present at all, may have been a fox.

St. Mary's Glacier sits at roughly 10,500 feet in the Arapaho National Forest and remains snow-covered well into spring, with temperatures that can drop sharply after dark. Early-April conditions at that elevation routinely bring freezing temperatures and gusty winds overnight.