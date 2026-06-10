Hiker injured by grizzly bear in Glacier National Park marks 2nd attack in May

The incident comes less than a month after another hiker was attacked and killed in Glacier National Park, marking a first for the park since 1998.

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A hiker encountered a bear at close range on the Mount Wilson Trail in Sierra Madre, California, on April 15. Video shows the animal approaching before the hiker backed away. No injuries were reported.

A 32-year-old hiker suffered injuries after a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear on a popular trail in Glacier National Park, marking the second grizzly attack involving a hiker in the Montana park in less than a month, according to the National Park Service.

The most recent encounter happened on Thursday, May 28, on the Grinnell Glacier Trail, about 3.5 miles from the trailhead, park officials said. The hiker was crossing a snowfield when he and the bear apparently startled one another.

According to the NPS, the sound of loud rushing water in the area made it difficult for either the man or the grizzly bear to detect the other before the encounter. The bear charged and fractured the man’s arm before moving away from the area.

(Getty Images/John Morrison)

The hiker told The San Diego Union-Tribune that he saw a grizzly cub pass him before an adult bear charged. He said he raised his arm to defend himself and was dragged roughly 20 feet by his arm during the attack.

Nearby hikers quickly came to the injured man’s aid, provided initial medical assistance and started emergency communication, officials said. The hiker told the Union-Tribune that another hiker in his group was a doctor and was able to provide medical help while another hiker called for a medevac.

Park dispatch received an SOS at approximately 12:51 p.m. reporting an injured man who had encountered a bear. Park staff and ALERT responded, and the man was flown to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Montana.

The Grinnell Glacier Trail was temporarily closed after the attack and will reopen when park staff deem it appropriate, according to the NPS.

The incident comes less than a month after another hiker was attacked and killed in Glacier National Park, marking a first for the park since 1998. The NPS identified that hiker as Anthony Pollio, 33, of Davie, Florida. Search and rescue crews found Pollio’s body on Wednesday, May 6, approximately 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail in a densely wooded area.

Pollio had communicated plans to hike the Mt. Brown Trail toward the Mt. Brown Fire Lookout on Sunday, May 3. Officials said evidence suggested that encounter was also a surprise encounter, though the sequence of events remained under investigation.

Glacier National Park is home to both grizzly bears and black bears, and park officials urge visitors to take precautions while hiking in bear country, especially in areas where rushing water, dense vegetation, blind corners or other conditions can make it harder for bears and people to hear or see one another.

The NPS advises hikers to never approach a bear, stay alert, avoid headphones on trails, hike in groups when possible and make noise near streams, dense vegetation and blind corners. Visitors are also urged to carry bear spray, store food and scented items properly and never run from a bear.

Anyone who encounters a bear should stay calm, speak in a steady voice, back away slowly and avoid sudden movements, according to park officials. Bear encounters should be reported to park staff as soon as it is safe to do so.