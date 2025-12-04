Grand Canyon South Rim hotels to close amid major Transcanyon Waterline failures

National Park Service officials say no water is currently being pumped to the South Rim; all hotels will close to overnight guests on Dec. 6.

El Tovar Hotel at the Grand Canyon National Park South Rim. (Image credit: NPS)

Guests visiting Grand Canyon National Park will have fewer options for overnight lodging in December after the National Park Service (NPS) announced that all hotels on the South Rim will close later this week due to ongoing waterline failures.

The NPS said hotels on the South Rim will close on Saturday due to significant challenges with the park’s water supply.

A series of breaks in the 12.5-mile Transcanyon Waterline has led to strict water restrictions on the South Rim. Park officials say no water is currently being pumped to the area.

Grand Canyon National Park remains open to visitors, although additional closures are in effect, including the North Rim, due to winter weather.

Yavapai Lodge on the Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim. (Image credit: NPS photo)

This week’s shutdowns include all hotels operated by Xanterra — El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge and Maswik Lodge — along with properties managed by Delaware North, including Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village.

Because of the water shortage, no fires are allowed on the South Rim or in inner canyon areas.

The NPS did not provide a timeline for when overnight stays might resume but said they hope to restore full operations “as quickly as possible.” The closures and water restrictions will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Bright Angel Lodge along the Grand Canyon's South Rim. (Image credit: NPS)

The Transcanyon Waterline, originally constructed in the 1960s, experiences frequent failures that necessitate costly, ongoing maintenance, according to the park. A $208 million rehabilitation project to replace and modernize the system is underway and expected to be completed in 2027.

These closures come after the Dragon Bravo Fire destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge in July, the only lodging inside the park on the North Rim.