18-year-old dies from heat-related illness while hiking Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail

National Park Service rangers responded to the emergency on Wednesday near one of the most popular trails in Grand Canyon National Park.

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The Tapeats Narrows along the Bright Angel Trail, approximately one mile north of Havasupai Gardens.(NPS photo)

A hot, sunny day turned tragic in Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday, where an 18-year-old died from a heat-related illness near the Bright Angel Trail.

The incident happened near the Bright Angel Trail, one of the most popular hikes in the park that descends into the canyon.

"National Park Service rangers responded and located the individual approximately 30 feet below the trail in a remote area near Garden Creek," the National Park Service said in a press release. "Despite rapid response efforts by park rangers and a coordinated helicopter rescue operation, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful."

Summer heat can intensify quickly in the Grand Canyon, with temperatures in the canyon often running much higher than they are along the rim.

"The high temperature reported at the Grand Canyon National Park observation station (6,608 feet) reached 86 degrees in the afternoon," AccuWeather Meteorologist Kai Kerkow said.

Visitors are encouraged to carry plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and avoid hiking during the hottest part of the day.