Escaped emus lead police on 20-mile chase in Tennessee, hourslong search in England

When the adventures were over, their owners had to make some stiff home improvements to curb MeeMoo and Rodney's wanderlust.

An emu was spotted on the loose in Harriman, Tennessee. After a nearly 20-mile chase, police were able to get the bird into custody and back to the owner.

(UPI) -- Two escaped emus -- one in Tennessee and another across the Atlantic in England -- led authorities on a lengthy chase through one town and sparked an hourslong search for the other last week.

Harry McKinney, whose family keeps two emus, MeeMoo and MeeMee, at their Roane County, Tennessee home, said MeeMoo was spooked by logging near the house on April 12 and jumped over the property's 7-foot fence.

McKinney turned to social media for help, and Harriman residents soon started sending him videos of the large Australian bird taking a tour of the town -- with police in hot pursuit.

Steven McDaniel posted a video to YouTube showing MeeMoo strutting down the middle of a road with three Harriman police cars following close behind. He estimated the slow-speed chase was moving at about 20 mph.

McKinney said police managed to surround MeeMoo near the city's downtown, and he rushed to the scene to bring the flightless bird home. He said police told him they clocked MeeMoo running at a top speed of 40 mph during the 20-mile chase.

Police chase an emu named MeeMoo after it escaped from its owner's Harriman, Tennessee, home on April 12, 2023. (Steven McDaniel via Storyful)

McKinney said the saga appeared to be at the end, but MeeMoo managed to jump over the fence again Thursday morning, April 13, despite the height being increased. But this time he said his wife was able to capture MeeMoo after about an hour.

The couple said the height of the fences on their property has now been increased to 9 feet to help curb MeeMoo's wanderlust.

The same day of MeeMoo's second adventure, an emu named Rodney escaped from his owner's home in England, sparking an hours-long search involving his owner, police, animal rescuers and members of the public.

Jon Cardy, 54, of Chedburgh, said he was away in Northamptonshire when he received word that his emu, Rodney, had jumped a fence and escaped while being watched by a pet sitter.

Cardy rushed back to town and an hours-long search was launched involving the Suffolk Constabulary and the RSPCA (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), as well as local residents who kept Cardy appraised of sightings on WhatsApp.

Cardy said a video posted to the app led him to rush to a location about a mile from his home, where he was able to lure Rodney into his car with some treats.

Sudbury & Haverhill Police posted a photo to Facebook showing an officer petting Rodney after the bird was safely returned home.

Rodney the emu who escaped from his owner's home in England on April 13, 2023, with one of the officers involved in the search. (Sudbury & Haverhill Police/Facebook)

Cardy said Rodney has now been moved to the home of a neighbor with a taller fence. He said the neighbor already has an adult female emu, and the owners are now hoping the pair will hit it off and start an emu family.