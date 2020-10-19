Weather News
News / Recreation
Dog coats to keep your pup protected and warm this winter
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Your doggy is definitely a part of the family, so make sure he or she has the right apparel for winter -- just like everyone else in your house. Winter coats keep your pup dry and warm during the colder seasons. Whether you're taking your dog for a stroll through urban streets or on countryside walks, keep your pup protected from the harsh weather conditions.
Especially if your dog is shorter-haired or slightly older, it may be more sensitive to the elements. Outfitting your pets in the proper winter wear also will keep them dry and clean when they get back home!
PetRageous Designs Juneau Insulated Dog Jacket
$25.49, was $29.99
This heavyweight, water and windproof coat is perfect for adventuring into the wild with your furry companion. Crafted from a sturdy poly-cotton blend with poly fiber-fill, it also features reflective stitching to ensure your pet remains visible at night.
Buy it here
Frisco Rubber Ducky Dog Raincoat
$13.99
With seven sizes to choose from, keep your pup dry on your rainy walks. It boasts an adorable illustrative duck design and a hood that can fit over the head of your pet, while the jacket itself is strapped around the tummy for the best fit.
Buy it here
Mountain Classic Dog Parka, Colorblock
Mountain Classic Dog Parka, Colorblock
$24.95
Simple is sometimes best. This weather-resistant, well-insulated and reversible mountain Classic Dog Parka offers trusted protection for your pup, regardless of whether you're hiking the trails or trotting along city streets.
Buy it here
Reversible Field Coat for Dogs
Reversible Field Coat for Dogs
$39.95
Inspired by their popular human canvas field jacket, L.L.Bean has recreated that look for your pup. This classic canvas winter dog coat can be reversed, revealing a striking plaid flannel interior to keep your pet warm during a cold walk.
Buy it here
Barbour Quilted Dog Coat
Barbour Quilted Dog Coat
$65.00
Barbour has a rich history of crafting worthy outdoor coats. Traditionally the company has focused on waxed and quilted jackets in its iconic olive color to agricultural workers in Great Britain. Over the past decade, coats became more popular and are now worn across the world -- and are instantly recognizable. Barbour has branched out and is now making coats for pets, so your dog, too, can enjoy the luxuries afforded by a traditional Barbour jacket. Featuring the signature tartan lining and the fold-back corduroy collar, you can easily adjust the waist strap and use the hook-and-loop neck for a secure fit.
Buy it here
More to Consider: