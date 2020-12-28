Our picks of monthly subscription boxes for winter
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 28, 2020 9:19 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Subscription boxes give you something to look forward to every month; with so many different types, from wine tasting to educational packages for your children, you can easily find one for any taste.
Not only do subscription boxes make the perfect gift for friends, but with the weather outside getting cold and dark, they can be a great monthly pick-me-up for you and your family.
We've gathered some of our favorite monthly subscription box packages for a variety of at-home experiences!
Shaker & Spoon subscription box
$40.00 / month
There's nothing like a cocktail to warm you up in the cold months of December and January, and this Shaker & Spoon subscription box can get you everything you need. Every month you'll receive three new recipes chosen by highly-rated bartenders, and all the ingredients (other than the liquor) to try new drinks that suit the season. Each box includes four drink ingredients, with four servings of each.
Buy it here
The Deadbolt Mystery Society Monthly Box
$21.67 / month
Try your hand at investigating an unsolved case with intriguing characters, it makes the perfect family boxing exercise or date night. Every month you're exposed to a new case that needs solving
From date night to family bonding, immerse yourselves with compelling stories and characters in this case file. It also makes the perfect gift for those fascinated by unsolved crimes. As they're super interactive, you'll need access to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to scan a QR code that brings the story to life.
Buy it here
Solar System Subscription Box
$24.95
Suitable for children, this Solar System subscription kit includes watercolors to create beautiful paper planets, which can be used to create a model solar system, with a light-up sun in the center. The set also comes with easy-to-follow instructions, plus explore!, a play & learn magazine with additional activities.
Buy it here
$29.95
This astronaut starter kit includes everything you need to build a model orbiter spaceship and launch it into the air using pumps. The fun set includes paint for the model planets, which you create a solar system with. This helps develop an understanding of the layout of the planets in the solar system. Stumble across fascinating facts about life on the International Space Station. Perfect for children intrigued by spaceships and the world!
Buy it here
Adopt an Olive Tree Gift Box + Subscription
$175 – $530
Support local farmers in Puglia that have grown some of the world's finest olives for centuries. Olive oil is one of the most versatile and tasty oils to use in your cooking, whether it's on a dipping plate for your focaccia, to adding it into your summery yogurt dressing.
This is an opportunity to Adopt an Olive Tree, with various packages available. The Single Gift Box package includes a 3-liter tin of olive oil, a ceramic olive oil cruet with a funnel, and a handmade wooden gift box. The Gift Box with Year's Subscription includes the initial Single Gift Box (see above) and a 3-liter tin of olive oil every 3 months. The Fusti & 3L Olive Oil Tin includes one 3-liter tin of olive oil; and a 3-liter stainless steel dispenser, also known as a fusti. And last but not least, The Fusti with Year's Subscription includes one 3-liter tin of olive oil every three months, for a total of four 3-liter tins; and a 3-liter fusti.
Buy it here
FirstLeaf Personalized Wine Box
Price varies
Take the FirstLeaf quiz on their site and have their specially trained Wine Concierge team assist in hand-picking wines to your specifications. The team analyzes hundred of wines with billions of data points so they can match your taste perfectly. They're so confident that if you don't like the wine, they'll give you credit to find an alternative. Their wine is award-winning, with already over a thousand awards given out; if you're a FirstLeaf member, you're guaranteed the lowest prices.
With over 100,000 wine lovers already taking monthly subscribers, don't miss out on the chance to get this completely personal service.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Our picks of monthly subscription boxes for winter
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 28, 2020 9:19 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Subscription boxes give you something to look forward to every month; with so many different types, from wine tasting to educational packages for your children, you can easily find one for any taste.
Not only do subscription boxes make the perfect gift for friends, but with the weather outside getting cold and dark, they can be a great monthly pick-me-up for you and your family.
We've gathered some of our favorite monthly subscription box packages for a variety of at-home experiences!
Shaker & Spoon
Shaker & Spoon subscription box
$40.00 / month
There's nothing like a cocktail to warm you up in the cold months of December and January, and this Shaker & Spoon subscription box can get you everything you need. Every month you'll receive three new recipes chosen by highly-rated bartenders, and all the ingredients (other than the liquor) to try new drinks that suit the season. Each box includes four drink ingredients, with four servings of each.
Buy it here
The Deadbolt Mystery Society Monthly Box
The Deadbolt Mystery Society Monthly Box
$21.67 / month
Try your hand at investigating an unsolved case with intriguing characters, it makes the perfect family boxing exercise or date night. Every month you're exposed to a new case that needs solving
From date night to family bonding, immerse yourselves with compelling stories and characters in this case file. It also makes the perfect gift for those fascinated by unsolved crimes. As they're super interactive, you'll need access to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to scan a QR code that brings the story to life.
Buy it here
Solar System
Solar System Subscription Box
$24.95
Suitable for children, this Solar System subscription kit includes watercolors to create beautiful paper planets, which can be used to create a model solar system, with a light-up sun in the center. The set also comes with easy-to-follow instructions, plus explore!, a play & learn magazine with additional activities.
Buy it here
Astronaut Starter Kit
Astronaut Starter Kit
$29.95
This astronaut starter kit includes everything you need to build a model orbiter spaceship and launch it into the air using pumps. The fun set includes paint for the model planets, which you create a solar system with. This helps develop an understanding of the layout of the planets in the solar system. Stumble across fascinating facts about life on the International Space Station. Perfect for children intrigued by spaceships and the world!
Buy it here
Adopt an Olive Tree Gift Box + Subscription
Adopt an Olive Tree Gift Box + Subscription
$175 – $530
Support local farmers in Puglia that have grown some of the world's finest olives for centuries. Olive oil is one of the most versatile and tasty oils to use in your cooking, whether it's on a dipping plate for your focaccia, to adding it into your summery yogurt dressing.
This is an opportunity to Adopt an Olive Tree, with various packages available. The Single Gift Box package includes a 3-liter tin of olive oil, a ceramic olive oil cruet with a funnel, and a handmade wooden gift box. The Gift Box with Year's Subscription includes the initial Single Gift Box (see above) and a 3-liter tin of olive oil every 3 months. The Fusti & 3L Olive Oil Tin includes one 3-liter tin of olive oil; and a 3-liter stainless steel dispenser, also known as a fusti. And last but not least, The Fusti with Year's Subscription includes one 3-liter tin of olive oil every three months, for a total of four 3-liter tins; and a 3-liter fusti.
Buy it here
FirstLeaf Personalized Wine Box
FirstLeaf Personalized Wine Box
Price varies
Take the FirstLeaf quiz on their site and have their specially trained Wine Concierge team assist in hand-picking wines to your specifications. The team analyzes hundred of wines with billions of data points so they can match your taste perfectly. They're so confident that if you don't like the wine, they'll give you credit to find an alternative. Their wine is award-winning, with already over a thousand awards given out; if you're a FirstLeaf member, you're guaranteed the lowest prices.
With over 100,000 wine lovers already taking monthly subscribers, don't miss out on the chance to get this completely personal service.
Buy it here
MORE TO CONSIDER: