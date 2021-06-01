Treat your pet with these summer toys
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 1, 2021 8:52 AM EDT
There are many reasons Memorial Day weekend is one of our pet's favorite times of the year, with all the delicious feasts being cooked on the grill as the sun glares onto the freshly-mowed backyard. But without a doubt, the highlight of your pet's weekend will be seeing the whole family together playing games and creating memories.
Nothing brings us the gratification than seeing our furry friends enjoying what we've just bought them, so why not provide our loving animals with an additional treat this weekend.
There are many ways to spoil them, whether it's a new dog bed designed to keep them sheltered from the scorching hot sun to a dog swimming pool for them to cool off in. But don't worry -- if you're more of a cat person, there are still plenty of ways you can spoil them too with staggeringly high cat trees or a Mega Kitty City that you can design to fit your space.
While pet products can be costly, we've gathered all the greatest bargains in the Memorial Day sales this weekend so you can save your money and still get the satisfaction of spoiling your pets.
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool By Frisco
$58.02 (25% off)
Create a splash zone with this paddling pool to keep your pup cool in the peak of summer.
Chuckit! Travel Pillow Dog Bed By Chuckit!
$28.93 (33% off)
This super comfy pillow dog travel is ideal for chucking in the backseat for long journeys or in the backyard when the family is outside enjoying a BBQ.
Chuckit! Flying Squirrel Dog Toy, Color Varies By Chuckit!
$7.99 (38% off)
Every dog goes crazy for squirrels. This flying squirrel toy is glow-in-the-dark and can be enjoyed at all hours of the day or night. The Aerodynamic shape is perfect for long-distance fetch.
Zenstyle 53-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, Dark Gray
$52.99,
$89.99
Treat your cats to this mountainous cat tree with scratching posts and dangling toys to keep them entertained. There are numerous sleeping spots and plenty of room throughout the jungle for them to camp out.
Meidong Dog Chew Toys Toothbrush Dog Toys
$10.99,
$19.99
When shopping for toys for your dog, it's important to have at least one toy in a rotation that they can use to chew on as many larger breeds tends to get irritating gums that helps destress them. Not only that, but chewy toys are also healthy for their teeth.
QALO Ocean Sunrise Personalized Dog ID Tag By QALO
$29.95 (20% off)
Keep your pups looking gnarly everywhere they go with this personalized dog tag. Whether they're accompanying you to the beach, lake or have a love for the water, use this Ocean Surprise to capture your pet's personality.
K&H Cooling Cot Pet Dog Bed, Large, Gray/Black Mesh
$39.99 - Price reduction
Keep your dog elevated from the hot patio, and let the cold breeze keep the heat from making paws uncomfortable, and maintain some ariflow underneath through the mesh of this large dog bed.
Gymax 42'' Portable Elevated Dog Cot Outdoor Cooling Pet Bed with Removable Canopy Shade
$55.99,
$109.99
Made with a strong metal structure, this platform bed not only elevates your dog but also offers a removable canopy shade that can keep the heat off your pet's shoulders or provide shelter on a rainy day.
