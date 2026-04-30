26-year-old hiker missing in Grand Canyon after he was last seen along South Rim trail

Search crews are looking for Sandarsh Krishna, who disappeared April 27 near the Rim Trail between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point.

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A sea of clouds completely filled the iconic gorge on Jan. 28. The last time this happened was December 2014.

A search is underway for a missing 26-year-old hiker last seen along one of the Grand Canyon’s most heavily traveled areas, according to the National Park Service.

Sandarsh Krishna was last seen on April 27 along the Rim Trail on the South Rim, between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point along Hermit Road. Officials say his last known movements occurred between about 4 p.m. that day and midnight into April 28.

Sandarsh Krishna, 26, was reported missing on April 28, 2026, from Grand Canyon National Park. (Image: NPS)

Park dispatch was alerted the following day to a possible missing person, prompting an ongoing search effort in and around the popular scenic corridor. Authorities noted Krishna is not associated with a vehicle and may have been traveling by rideshare or taxi.

Krishna is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing athletic clothing.

The area where he was last seen is widely visited but includes exposed overlooks and steep drop-offs along the canyon’s edge. While daytime conditions were reported as clear and dry, temperatures can drop significantly after sunset at the roughly 7,000-foot elevation, increasing the risk of hypothermia. The low temperature on April 28 was 18 degrees for the Grand Canyon, according to AccuWeather data.

Officials are asking anyone who was in the area during the evening hours of April 27 to review photos or videos that may help investigators piece together Krishna’s movements. Even background images could provide critical clues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009.