10 things to get your guy for Valentine's Day this year
Published Feb. 9, 2022 2:59 PM EST | Updated Feb. 9, 2022 2:59 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life isn't as easy as you'd think. While it's common for many to give chocolate and flowers on Valentine's Day, it can be fun to step out of those traditional boundaries and experiment with the ideal gift you know he's going to love.
Whether he considers himself a suave gentleman and enjoys a glass of whiskey or a puff on a cigar after hours, prefers a beer subscription to expand his palette, or might even a house plant to add a bit of life into his office or man cave, we've got some options for you. Below is a great selection of gifts to get the man in your life this Valentine's Day. Sit right where you are -- and pick one (or two) up.
Puro - Six premium cigars
Puro
$70
Buy it here
Smoked - A cocktail smoking kit
Smoked
$70
Buy it here
The Finest Craft Beers Subscription
The Finest Craft Beers
$44.75
Buy it here
Thea House Plant
Thea house plant
$89
Buy it here
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate and Coconut Assorted Confections
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate and Coconut Assorted Confections
$10.48
Buy it here
BEARD PREP KIT
BEARD PREP KIT
$40
Buy it here
Date Night In Valentine’s Day Set
Date Night In Valentine’s Day Set
$65
Buy it here
Adventurous Couples' Valentine's Day Set
Adventurous Couples' Valentine's Day Set
$120
Buy it here
Bourbon Lover's Gift Set
Bourbon Lover's Gift Set
$75.00
Buy it here
Gone Hiking Candle
Gone Hiking Candle
$30.60, was $34.00
Buy it here
More to consider: