Western Caribbean may yield new tropical storm

AccuWeather forecasters remain concerned that a tropical wave, which they have been tracking since last week, could encounter conditions favorable for development, potentially intense in nature, as it approaches Central America.

Copied

November is the final month of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, but the month could kick off with a new tropical system in the Caribbean.

AccuWeather meteorologists remain concerned that a persistent batch of downpours and gusty thunderstorms drifting westward across the Caribbean will undergo tropical development as it approaches Central America late this week and weekend.

Conditions have become hostile for tropical development over much of the Atlantic basin as areas of dry air and disruptive winds have become more expansive over the past week. However, waters remain relatively warm over much of the basin and especially over the Caribbean.

The Caribbean is the place to watch for tropical development

Water temperatures are generally in the middle 80s F over much of the Caribbean, which is well above the 80-degree threshold for tropical development. However, warm water alone is not enough to kick up a tropical storm or hurricane out of the blue. For that to occur, a disturbance, such as a tropical wave or stalled front, is needed.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a slow-moving tropical wave since last week as it approached the Caribbean after emerging from Africa.

The area of showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave has yet to show any organization, but that could change as the feature nears the coast of Central America on Friday and Saturday, AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

"Wind shear is quite low at this time over the western Caribbean where this disturbance is headed," DaSilva said.

Wind shear occurs when winds change direction or speed with altitude or across a horizontal plane. When wind shear is strong, it can prevent tropical development or cause a tropical storm or hurricane to weaken.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Not only is the surface water in the Caribbean warm, but it is warm well below the surface as well," DaSilva added. Deep, warm water is key as a tropical system develops and begins to churn the water. When the water is much cooler just below the surface, that cool water can reach the surface and cause even an established storm to weaken.

Interests in the western Caribbean, particularly in Central America where steering breezes will direct the feature, are being urged by forecasters to keep a close eye on the weather. Should a tropical system develop, there is the potential for it to ramp up quickly as a tropical storm and hurricane due to the warm water and low wind shear.

"The pathway to the United States is blocked with this feature, which is why people in Central America and southern Mexico should monitor it," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

An uptick in downpours, gusty thunderstorms and building seas and surf is expected in Central America. The extent and severity of impacts depend on the organization and strength of the tropical feature from Friday to this weekend. Should a tropical storm or hurricane make landfall in the region, conditions may become dangerous or life-threatening.

The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is Vince.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 1, there have been 20 tropical storms, including one unnamed subtropical storm, and seven hurricanes in the Atlantic in 2023. The strongest hurricane of the season thus far was Category 5 Hurricane Lee in September. Lee peaked with 165 mph sustained winds over the southwestern Atlantic.

Pilar will soon be on its way out to sea

Tropical Storm Pilar caused heavy rain along El Salvador’s Pacific coastline and is expected to remain offshore for days.

Father to the west, just off the Pacific coast of Central America, Tropical Storm Pilar is swirling over the East Pacific.

Pilar made steady progress toward El Salvador during the first part of this week but has made a nearly 180-degree turn toward the northwest and will accelerate to the west and out to sea later this week and this weekend.

Water temperatures in the region are just above the critical threshold and not super warm like that which sparked the rapid intensification of Otis, Norma and Lidia, all in October. Wind shear will increase over this part of the Pacific as well.

"Because of these factors, Pilar is not likely to intensify rapidly and should begin a gradual weakening process to end the week and this weekend as it moves away from Central America," DaSilva said. "People along the west coast of Central America, particularly in El Salvador, should experience diminishing downpours, winds and seas as the storm moves out to sea from Thursday to Friday."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.