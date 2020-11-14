Vamco nearing landfall in Vietnam after unleashing devastating flooding in Philippines
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 12, 2020 2:57 PM
|
Updated Nov. 14, 2020 11:03 AM
Strong winds and heavy rain lashed parts of the Philippines on Nov. 11, as Typhoon Vamco, known in the area as Typhoon Ulysses, struck the country.
Dozens of deaths in the Philippines have been blamed on Vamco, which swept across the region as a typhoon on Wednesday and Wednesday night. As the Philippines work to recover from the devastating flooding, residents in Vietnam are bracing for the typhoons second landfall.
Satellite loop from Saturday evening, local time, as Typhoon Vamco neared landfall in central Vietnam. RAMMB/CIRA
Currently across the South China Sea, Vamco is nearing landfall in central Vietnam bringing another round of damaging winds and flooding rainfall to the hard-hit country.
People in areas from Da Nang to Vinh should brace for damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall as Vamco makes landfall.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
While Vamco is expected to lose some wind intensity while nearing the coast of Vietnam, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 145 km/h (about 90 mph) is expected where Vamco moves inland. This is most likely around or just to the north of Hue late Saturday night or early on Sunday. Power outages and downed trees are likely, as well as damage to weak or poorly build structures.
Rainfall is expected to cause flooding across central and northern Vietnam as well due to widespread rainfall of 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) within an area from Da Nang to Vinh. This region has been repeatedly inundated with heavy rain since the start of October. As a result, rain from Vamco could more easily lead to flooding and mudslides. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 450 mm (about 18 inches) is expected.
Vamco is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones with another round of heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected in an area that has weathered numerous tropical systems this season. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that is used to classify tropical systems based on wind speed, rainfall amounts and coastal flooding, as well as economic factors.
Once Vamco moves inland late this weekend, the storm is expected to rapidly transition to a tropical rainstorm and eventually dissipate altogether early next week in northern Laos and Vietnam.
Prior to reaching Vietnam, Vamco raced across the Philippines on Wednesday and Wednesday night with the strength equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. Sustained winds of around 113 km/h (70 mph) wreaked havoc across the northern Philippines in many areas having already faced devastating blows from Typhoon Molave and Super Typhoon Goni, which plowed through the area in late October and early November.
As of Saturday morning, NBC News reported that the Philippine death toll from Vamco stands at 53, making it the deadliest storm on the year.
According to a local news network, Vamco made its first landfall around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, local time, near Patnanungan, a small island to the east of Luzon. At 1:30 a.m., Thursday, local time, Vamco made its final Philippine landfall over General Nakar, the largest municipality on the island of Luzon.
Officials in the eastern portion of Metropolitan Manila were monitoring the Marikina River closely as water levels rose Wednesday night. The first alarm was raised after the river reached 15 m (49 feet) and citizens in low-lying regions were evacuated. Around 3:18 a.m., local time, the third alarm was raised as water levels climbed to 18 m (59 feet) and more evacuations were issued.
Heavy rainfall from Vamco also increasing water levels across dams, prompting some locations, including the IPO Dam along the Angat River, to release some of the excess water.
Rescuers use rubber boats to save trapped residents as flood waters rise in the village of Providence in Marikina City east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Some residents were caught off guard at the sudden need to evacuate, and the mayor of Marikina, Marcy Teodoro, admitted that there were shortcomings in preparing for this storm. He also appealed to the national government for aid in recovering from the flash flooding.
Due to the widespread flooding, as well as wind damage, the Philippines Department of Agriculture estimate losses at nearly 1 billion Philippine peso that affects over 40,000 farmers.
Before making landfall, at least 2,600 families were evacuated from the province of Camarines Norte before Vamco passed just north.
More than 800 prisoners had to be evacuated in San Mateo after the nearby river reached critical flood level.
Roofs that were ripped from buildings were seen stuck in power lines and several videos from residents have shown transformers exploding across the region.
As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, local time, around 1.19 million customers of Meralco were without power.
Conditions across Luzon gradually improved on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as Vamco moved away into the South China Sea.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Vamco nearing landfall in Vietnam after unleashing devastating flooding in Philippines
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist & Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 12, 2020 2:57 PM | Updated Nov. 14, 2020 11:03 AM
Strong winds and heavy rain lashed parts of the Philippines on Nov. 11, as Typhoon Vamco, known in the area as Typhoon Ulysses, struck the country.
Dozens of deaths in the Philippines have been blamed on Vamco, which swept across the region as a typhoon on Wednesday and Wednesday night. As the Philippines work to recover from the devastating flooding, residents in Vietnam are bracing for the typhoons second landfall.
Satellite loop from Saturday evening, local time, as Typhoon Vamco neared landfall in central Vietnam. RAMMB/CIRA
Currently across the South China Sea, Vamco is nearing landfall in central Vietnam bringing another round of damaging winds and flooding rainfall to the hard-hit country.
People in areas from Da Nang to Vinh should brace for damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall as Vamco makes landfall.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
While Vamco is expected to lose some wind intensity while nearing the coast of Vietnam, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 145 km/h (about 90 mph) is expected where Vamco moves inland. This is most likely around or just to the north of Hue late Saturday night or early on Sunday. Power outages and downed trees are likely, as well as damage to weak or poorly build structures.
Rainfall is expected to cause flooding across central and northern Vietnam as well due to widespread rainfall of 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) within an area from Da Nang to Vinh. This region has been repeatedly inundated with heavy rain since the start of October. As a result, rain from Vamco could more easily lead to flooding and mudslides. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 450 mm (about 18 inches) is expected.
Vamco is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones with another round of heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected in an area that has weathered numerous tropical systems this season. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that is used to classify tropical systems based on wind speed, rainfall amounts and coastal flooding, as well as economic factors.
Once Vamco moves inland late this weekend, the storm is expected to rapidly transition to a tropical rainstorm and eventually dissipate altogether early next week in northern Laos and Vietnam.
Related:
Prior to reaching Vietnam, Vamco raced across the Philippines on Wednesday and Wednesday night with the strength equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. Sustained winds of around 113 km/h (70 mph) wreaked havoc across the northern Philippines in many areas having already faced devastating blows from Typhoon Molave and Super Typhoon Goni, which plowed through the area in late October and early November.
As of Saturday morning, NBC News reported that the Philippine death toll from Vamco stands at 53, making it the deadliest storm on the year.
According to a local news network, Vamco made its first landfall around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, local time, near Patnanungan, a small island to the east of Luzon. At 1:30 a.m., Thursday, local time, Vamco made its final Philippine landfall over General Nakar, the largest municipality on the island of Luzon.
Officials in the eastern portion of Metropolitan Manila were monitoring the Marikina River closely as water levels rose Wednesday night. The first alarm was raised after the river reached 15 m (49 feet) and citizens in low-lying regions were evacuated. Around 3:18 a.m., local time, the third alarm was raised as water levels climbed to 18 m (59 feet) and more evacuations were issued.
Heavy rainfall from Vamco also increasing water levels across dams, prompting some locations, including the IPO Dam along the Angat River, to release some of the excess water.
Rescuers use rubber boats to save trapped residents as flood waters rise in the village of Providence in Marikina City east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Some residents were caught off guard at the sudden need to evacuate, and the mayor of Marikina, Marcy Teodoro, admitted that there were shortcomings in preparing for this storm. He also appealed to the national government for aid in recovering from the flash flooding.
Due to the widespread flooding, as well as wind damage, the Philippines Department of Agriculture estimate losses at nearly 1 billion Philippine peso that affects over 40,000 farmers.
Before making landfall, at least 2,600 families were evacuated from the province of Camarines Norte before Vamco passed just north.
More than 800 prisoners had to be evacuated in San Mateo after the nearby river reached critical flood level.
Roofs that were ripped from buildings were seen stuck in power lines and several videos from residents have shown transformers exploding across the region.
As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, local time, around 1.19 million customers of Meralco were without power.
Conditions across Luzon gradually improved on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as Vamco moved away into the South China Sea.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo