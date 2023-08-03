Typhoon Khanun may deal 2nd blow to Japan after turning deadly in Okinawa

The dangerous cyclone will not only take a second pass at Japanese islands that already endured a deadly blow, but it will also move slowly and bring long-lasting impacts — before potentially aiming at Japan’s largest island next week.

Copied

Officials say dozens of people were injured and at least one killed by the impacts of Typhoon Khanun in Japan.

A powerful typhoon is churning in the western Pacific Ocean, and it could deliver a one-two punch to a portion of Japan into next week. This comes right on the heels of Typhoon Doksuri, which unleashed feet of rain in China resulting in historic flooding around Beijing.

Typhoon Khanun developed late last week west of Guam and strengthened over the weekend as it moved northwestward across the Philippine Sea. Khanun reached a peak intensity equivalent to that of a Category 4 hurricane strength on the Saffiir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale at the start of August.

Earlier this week, Khanun dealt a blow to Japan's central Ryukyu Islands, bringing wind gusts as high as 87 mph (140 km/h) to Okinawa on Tuesday.

At least one person has died and 41 were injured in Okinawa due to the typhoon, according to The Associated Press. Additionally, power has been cut to around 30% of homes across the island, which is located approximately 900 miles (1,448 km) southwest of Tokyo.

This satellite image from AccuWeather.com shows Typhoon Khanun across the East China Sea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. This satellite image from AccuWeather.com shows Typhoon Khanun across the East China Sea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Khanun was nearly stationary in the East China Sea on Thursday, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the future track of the storm can bring flooding rainfall and damaging winds to portions of Japan as it slowly meanders across the West Pacific.

On this track, Khanun will move back across Japan's central Ryukyu Islands over the weekend bringing another round of rain and wind.

"The slow movement of the storm will result in excessive rainfall across the Ryukyu Islands which can produce significant flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

From Tuesday to Thursday, local time, rainfall has already reached 13.55 inches (344.2 mm) in Okinawa. Additional rainfall through Sunday can bring rain totals to 15-20 inches (350-500 mm) across the island. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 36 inches (900 mm) is expected across Japan.

"While Khanun has lost some wind intensity since its first pass across the Ryukyu Islands, it remains a powerful storm and can still result in structural damage, downed trees and power outages as it tracks back across the islands," said Glenny.

Some places that were farther from the storm's center earlier in the week will now be closer and could go through greater impacts. Amami Oshima is one island where wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) are expected. Winds in Okinawa could be comparable to those dealt by the typhoon on its first pass earlier in the week.

Due to the impacts of heavy rain and strong winds, Khanun is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones for Japan.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

After passing back across the Ryukyu Islands this weekend, Khanun may then set its sights on Honshu, the largest island of Japan, which is home to the nation's capital of Tokyo, during the early and middle parts of next week.

AccuWeather forecasters say that the future track of Typhoon Khanun is less certain, and they are still weighing a range of scenarios that could unfold. However, Honshu should brace for some impacts.

“Our forecast favors at least some level of impacts to southern and central Japan,” said Glenny. “Residents and persons with interests in Japan will want to monitor the progress of the storm.”

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.