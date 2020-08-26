Typhoon Bavi lashing Korean Peninsula; China prepares for impacts
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 24, 2020 4:53 AM
Floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Laura's heavy rain raced through streets in Haiti on Aug. 23, as the storm pushed through the Caribbean.
Bavi strengthened to a typhoon on Monday, local time, while spinning across the East China Sea. The storm reached peak intensity on Wednesday afternoon while across the Yellow Sea, with the equivalent wind speed of a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific.
Bavi first developed as a tropical storm just east of Taiwan on Saturday morning, local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
Bavi was able to strengthen in the presence of the warm waters of the East China Sea and an area of light wind shear, or the change in direction and speed of wind in the atmosphere.
The above satellite image shows Tropical Storm Bavi spinning across the Yellow Sea on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25. (RAMMB/CIRA)
As Bavi spun near the central Ryukyu Islands from Sunday into Monday, it battered the region with rough surf, bands of heavy rain and strong winds.
The island of Okinawa had wind gusts to near 90 km/h (60 mph) and up to 300 mm (12 inches) of rain. This was despite the core of strongest wind and heaviest rain remaining to the west of the island.
Bavi has since pulled away from the Ryukyu Islands and is now lashing the Korean Peninsula with bands of heavy rain and damaging winds.
On Wednesday morning, local time, a wind gust to 117 km/h (73 mph) was reported on Jeju Island.
Bands of rain and gusty winds will sweep across Jeju and mainland South Korea through Wednesday night.
While the latest forecast keeps the center of Bavi to the west of the South Korea, impacts are still expected to be significant.
Where Bavi makes landfall in North Korea, damage may be extensive and widespread.
Damaging wind gusts are expected to be the greatest threat from Bavi with gusts to 80-115 km/h (50-70 mph) across the west coast of the Korean Peninsula.
Stronger wind gusts ranging between 115-145 km/h (70-90 mph) can be expected along the southwest coast of South Korea and Jeju Island, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 190 km/h (120 mph) that is most likely where Bavi makes landfall in North Korea.
Rainfall will generally total 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) over the western Korean Peninsula. Heavier rainfall totals of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) can be expected across portions southwestern South Korea and northwestern North Korea, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) in North Korea.
Although Bavi may lose some wind intensity before moving inland across northwestern North Korea, it is still expected to be a dangerous typhoon and has the potential to unleash major flooding, wind damage and mudslides across the mountainous northern part of the country.
Conditions will rapidly improve across the Korean Peninsula by Thursday evening as the storm pulls northward into China.
Although the threat for damaging winds will lessen after the storm moves inland, Bavi can bring the risk for heavy flooding rainfall across northeastern China and extreme southeastern Russia from Thursday into Friday.
AccuWeather forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Laura, which will impact the Gulf Coast of the United States this week.
