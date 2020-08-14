Two tropical systems stir in East Pacific: Genevieve strengthens
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 16, 2020 11:44 AM
Heavy monsoon rains triggered flash flooding in Jaipur, India, on Aug. 14, causing floodwaters to race through the city.
Bustling activity in the East Pacific Ocean has produced two tropical systems in the basin, one of which is forecast to strengthen and impact land in the coming days.
After a brief pause, the East Pacific Ocean Basin began to see more tropical activity in the last week. Tropical Depression 10-E came to life on Monday, before dissipating on Sunday evening.
Late Saturday, Tropical Depression 11-E sprang to life in the open waters of the Pacific and then strengthened to Tropical Storm Fausto Sunday morning.
Fausto is set to continue on a northwestward trajectory, weakening as it tracks into cooler water. As the storm tracked northward Sunday evening, the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression.
Still, shipping and boating interests across the basin should be on alert for areas of rough or dangerous seas.
In the Central Pacific Ocean, there is another area of warm water that may spawn a more organized tropical system well south of Hawaii in the coming days. AccuWeather Meteorologists will continue to monitor this area.
Any organized tropical system looks to continue generally westward into early week, keeping any impacts from the system over open waters.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Another organized tropical system also emerged in the East Pacific Ocean this past weekend, this time closer to land.
Tropical Depression 12-E emerged in the warm waters just off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua on Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, it had been upgraded to Tropical Storm Genevieve.
Douty explained that the newly-formed tropical storm "poses the greatest threat to land of the tropical systems in the East Pacific right now."
"Current indications are that the core of the heaviest rain and strongest winds will remain offshore, but the track of the tropical low will play a leading role in how impactful this system is to those on land," warned Douty.
A track mostly parallel the coastline is currently expected; however, should a stronger tropical system form, and track closer to land, more widespread damaging wind gusts may also be of a concern for the beaches.
No matter the ultimate strength of Genevieve, the outer reaches of the storm will bring even more tropical moisture to this region. Therefore, the greatest threat from this system will be heavy, tropical downpours as they spread from southeast to northwest through early week. While some rain will make it inland, the heaviest rainfall is likely to stay at the coast and the mountainous terrain nearest to the southern shores.
The above satellite image shows the three tropical systems churning in the East Pacific midday on Sunday (Photo/RAMMB).
With the steep terrain so close to the coastline, mudslides will be a concern for any area inundated with round after round of tropical rainfall.
The storm, depending on how quickly it pulls away from Mexico this week, could help to enhance rainfall across the country even into midweek.
This same area along the coast from El Salvador and Guatemala to far-southern Mexico was already directly impacted by a tropical system this season.
Tropical Storm Amanda, the first named tropical system in the basin for the 2020 season, made landfall in southeastern Guatemala on May 31. The storm, while short-lived brought heavy tropical rainfall to the region, triggering flooding and mudslides, and killing at least one person.
Amanda fell apart, but a tropical depression later emerged in the Bay of Campeche before becoming Cristobal in the Atlantic Ocean Basin and making landfall in Louisiana.
Even through the past weekend, the Atlantic Ocean Basin was bustling with record-breaking tropical systems Josephine and Kyle, before they were reduced to remnant low pressure systems.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Two tropical systems stir in East Pacific: Genevieve strengthens
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 16, 2020 11:44 AM
Heavy monsoon rains triggered flash flooding in Jaipur, India, on Aug. 14, causing floodwaters to race through the city.
Bustling activity in the East Pacific Ocean has produced two tropical systems in the basin, one of which is forecast to strengthen and impact land in the coming days.
After a brief pause, the East Pacific Ocean Basin began to see more tropical activity in the last week. Tropical Depression 10-E came to life on Monday, before dissipating on Sunday evening.
Late Saturday, Tropical Depression 11-E sprang to life in the open waters of the Pacific and then strengthened to Tropical Storm Fausto Sunday morning.
Fausto is set to continue on a northwestward trajectory, weakening as it tracks into cooler water. As the storm tracked northward Sunday evening, the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression.
Still, shipping and boating interests across the basin should be on alert for areas of rough or dangerous seas.
In the Central Pacific Ocean, there is another area of warm water that may spawn a more organized tropical system well south of Hawaii in the coming days. AccuWeather Meteorologists will continue to monitor this area.
Any organized tropical system looks to continue generally westward into early week, keeping any impacts from the system over open waters.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Another organized tropical system also emerged in the East Pacific Ocean this past weekend, this time closer to land.
Tropical Depression 12-E emerged in the warm waters just off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua on Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, it had been upgraded to Tropical Storm Genevieve.
Douty explained that the newly-formed tropical storm "poses the greatest threat to land of the tropical systems in the East Pacific right now."
"Current indications are that the core of the heaviest rain and strongest winds will remain offshore, but the track of the tropical low will play a leading role in how impactful this system is to those on land," warned Douty.
A track mostly parallel the coastline is currently expected; however, should a stronger tropical system form, and track closer to land, more widespread damaging wind gusts may also be of a concern for the beaches.
No matter the ultimate strength of Genevieve, the outer reaches of the storm will bring even more tropical moisture to this region. Therefore, the greatest threat from this system will be heavy, tropical downpours as they spread from southeast to northwest through early week. While some rain will make it inland, the heaviest rainfall is likely to stay at the coast and the mountainous terrain nearest to the southern shores.
The above satellite image shows the three tropical systems churning in the East Pacific midday on Sunday (Photo/RAMMB).
With the steep terrain so close to the coastline, mudslides will be a concern for any area inundated with round after round of tropical rainfall.
The storm, depending on how quickly it pulls away from Mexico this week, could help to enhance rainfall across the country even into midweek.
Related:
This same area along the coast from El Salvador and Guatemala to far-southern Mexico was already directly impacted by a tropical system this season.
Tropical Storm Amanda, the first named tropical system in the basin for the 2020 season, made landfall in southeastern Guatemala on May 31. The storm, while short-lived brought heavy tropical rainfall to the region, triggering flooding and mudslides, and killing at least one person.
Amanda fell apart, but a tropical depression later emerged in the Bay of Campeche before becoming Cristobal in the Atlantic Ocean Basin and making landfall in Louisiana.
Even through the past weekend, the Atlantic Ocean Basin was bustling with record-breaking tropical systems Josephine and Kyle, before they were reduced to remnant low pressure systems.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo