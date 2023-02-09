Twin tropical cyclones spinning near Australia; waterlogged New Zealand on alert

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Severe flooding caused by storms swept a car toward the ocean in Stanwell Park, Australia, on Feb. 9. The car was later found on some rocks by the ocean and covered in debris.

The Southern Hemisphere tropical cyclone season is in full swing, with a trio of storms spinning in the Indian and South Pacific oceans, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

On Thursday, Tropical Cyclones Gabrielle and Freddy were churning on either side of Australia. While neither will bring direct impacts to the continent, flood-ravaged New Zealand was on alert for potential impacts from Gabrielle beginning later this weekend. Meanwhile, a third tropical system, Tropical Storm Dingani, was spinning well away from any landmasses in the central Indian Ocean.

This current flurry of activity on the half of the planet that is currently experiencing its summer season made for a spectacular satellite image and is a reminder of the fact that tropical cyclones can form at any time of the year.

A pair of tropical cyclones were spinning on either side of Australia, as seen in this AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite image from early Friday, local time on Feb. 10. Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle was located to the east of Queensland, Australia, in the Coral Sea, while Tropical Cyclone Freddy was located to the northwest of Western Australia.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle to impact New Zealand

As of Thursday evening, local time, the strongest of the three tropical systems, Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, was located a few hundred miles to the northeast of Queensland, Australia, in the Coral Sea, a marginal sea of the South Pacific that includes the famous Great Barrier Reef.

Gabrielle was the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph or 119 to 153 km/h) and was moving to the southeast between the Australian continent and the archipelago of New Caledonia.

"Gabrielle will likely strengthen through Friday," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls. "It should not be a direct threat to Australia, but the outer bands of the storm can bring heavier rain and gusty winds to New Caledonia Thursday night through early Saturday."

Flooding reported in New South Wales, Australia, from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon was unrelated to Gabrielle.

By late this weekend and early next week, Gabrielle, albeit likely in a weakened state due to a projected path over cooler ocean waters, is forecast to approach northern New Zealand and bring flooding rain and strong winds to the country from late Sunday into Tuesday, local time.

The new threat of heavy rain comes on the heels of record and deadly flooding in and around the nation's largest city, Auckland, that occurred less than two weeks ago. A private forecasting service in the nation, WeatherWatch Services Ltd., told Reuters that Gabrielle could be "the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century."

A general view of a flooded Victoria Street on January 27, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images)

The country's meteorological agency, the MetService, told Reuters that roughly one tropical cyclone impacts New Zealand every year. The meteorological service also warned that while Gabrielle may lose enough wind intensity to be reclassified from a cyclone to an ex-tropical cyclone before impacting the country, that doesn't necessarily mean the system will be less of a threat.

AccuWeather is forecasting 3 to 6 inches (about 75 to 155 mm) of rain in Auckland into early next week, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (about 200 mm). Meteorologists are also forecasting winds of 50 to 60 mph (about 80 to 95 km/hr), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 70 mph (about 115 km/hr) possible. This will almost certainly lead to renewed flooding, since the city has already had over 400 percent of its average rainfall since Jan. 24.

Gabrielle was located within the South Pacific Ocean tropical basin, with the tropical season here running from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy and Tropical Storm Dingani to avoid land

A wider view of the tropical systems churning in the Indian and South Pacific oceans, as seen on AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite, as of late Thursday, local time.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Australia and in the Indian Ocean, a pair of much less concerning tropical systems were churning.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy was located a few hundred miles to the northwest of Western Australia and was moving east into the waters of the Indian Ocean, as of Thursday evening, local time. Freddy is a weaker system compared to Gabrielle, as it's the equivalent of a tropical storm (maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph, or 68 to 118 km/hr) and is not expected to intensify much.

"Some fluctuation in intensity is forecast as Freddy tracks westward over the next several days, passing well south of Christmas Island late Friday or Saturday," said Nicholls. "It will remain no threat to any landmasses."

Similar to Freddy, Tropical Storm Dingani, which formed well to the southwest of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands on Thursday, will remain no threat to land, despite being expected to strengthen as it churns to the west across the central Indian Ocean.

The Australian tropical cyclone season runs from Nov. 1 to April 30, while the southwestern Indian Ocean tropical season lasts from Nov. 15 to April. 30. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and continues through Nov. 30.

