One week after Jupiter rose in opposition, it will be Saturn's turn to share the celestial spotlight with Comet NEOWISE.

In the wake of damaging thunderstorms that rolled across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest both Friday and Saturday, additional threats of thunderstorm activity will continue through the end of the weekend across the region. For places like Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, a much-needed thunderstorm-free day is in store to close out the weekend. Instead,...

Glimpse NEOWISE before it fades away. It won't be back for 6,800 years!

The comet will be visible for a few more nights -- and even though people will be able to see the rare celestial sight with their naked eye, a few tools will help with optimal viewing.