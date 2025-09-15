Tropical threat builds in Atlantic as Tropical Depression 7 forms

Tropical Depression 7 forms, is one of several potential trouble spots AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking, along with a zone from the western Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico

A large tropical wave has developed into Tropical Depression 7 in the central Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking the wave for well over a week, since it was still over Africa. Currently, Tropical Depression 7 is about halfway between Africa and the eastern islands of the Caribbean.

"Tropical Depression 7 is moving through the central Atlantic and encountering some dry air, but it will soon move into an environment with low wind shear and increased mid-level moisture, which will assist with further development," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

This wide view image of the Atlantic was captured on Wednesday morning, Sept. 17, 2025. Multiple batches of thunderstorms can be seen from near the Gulf (left) to just off the coast of Africa (right), including Tropical Depression Seven (center). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"This tropical depression is expected to develop into the next named tropical storm in the Atlantic," DaSilva said. "Steering currents will guide the depression mainly north of the Caribbean and away from the U.S."

Later this month, Tropical Depression 7 will approach Bermuda during the early to middle portionss of next week. As the depression approaches heavy downpours and gusty winds will spread across the islands.

"Another tropical wave pushing off Africa could start organizing as early as this weekend," DaSilva said.

The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Gabrielle and Humberto.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to closely monitor the zone from the western Caribbean to the Gulf.

Any development in this area could quickly escalate and threaten land areas from Central America to the United States, with limited time to prepare due to the proximity of the coast.

This zone may become increasingly favorable for development during the second half of the month, especially in the final week.

Water temperatures in the region remain well into the 80s to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which supports tropical development. Any uptick in moisture combined with low wind shear could be enough to initiate tropical development.

Until the next named storm forms in the Atlantic, the historic midseason lull remains unbroken.

The Atlantic has not experienced such a lack of named storms during the peak of hurricane season since 1992, the year Hurricane Andrew made landfall in South Florida.

