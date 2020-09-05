Tropical Storm Julio churns in East Pacific
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 5, 2020 6:34 AM
Placencia, Belize, residents clean up fallen branches among other damage inflicted by Hurricane Nana on Sept. 3.
A cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the southwestern coast of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Julio on Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 km/h). As of Sunday afternoon, the tropical storm was moving west-northwest at 20 mph (32 km/h) and continued to sustain maximum winds of 40 mph (64 km/h).
As of Sunday morning, Julio was located 250 miles (402 km) south of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. A path toward the west-northwest roughly parallel to the coast of Mexico is expected through early week.
The tropical storm formed with traces of the leftover circulation of former Hurricane Nana, which developed in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall in Belize last week.
"It's much more common for storms to cross from the Atlantic into the East Pacific than the other way around due to prevailing steering winds out of the east and thus weaker wind shear over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "However, earlier this season, Cristobal became one rare crossover storm when it developed from what was left of the former Tropical Storm Amanda, the first named system of the 2020 East Pacific season."
"The tropical storm is expected to remain over warm water, however, Julio is experiencing strong easterly vertical wind shear causing the storm to be tilted to the west," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. "As a result of this tilted structure, the tropical storm will have a hard time intensifying further."
"Julio is on a path that will take it parallel then away from the southwest coast of Mexico," Kottlowski said.
While most of the rain and thunderstorms associated with Julio should stay offshore, there can be enhanced downpours that brush part of the coastline.
"However, increased swells will bring a rough and dangerous surf," Kottlowski said.
Elsewhere in the basin, there are no other areas of concern in the short-term for tropical development.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, Omar has fully dissipated well northeast of Bermuda as forecasters put their attention to several strong tropical waves off the coast of Africa.
