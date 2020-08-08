Tropical Storm Jangmi looms for flood-weary South Korea, Japan
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 8, 2020 8:19 PM
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring Tropical Storm Jangmi in the West Pacific Ocean that could eventually result in more heavy rain for an already flood-weary portion of Asia.
Prior to the arrival of any tropical system, heavy rain across South Korea has already led to at least 28 deaths, according to KBS News as monsoon moisture brought prolific downpours to portions of the country.
The tropical disturbance that caught forecasters' eyes earlier this week moved into an environment conducive for tropical development and strengthened into a tropical depression late Friday night, local time.
The Philippines previously attached the name Enteng to the disturbance. However, after the system strengthened to a tropical storm around 9 A.M. JST, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) named the storm Jangmi.
The above satellite image shows a tropical depression churning to the east of Philippines and Taiwan on Saturday afternoon, local time. (Photo/CIRA RAMMB)
As of late Saturday, the storm has maintained a northerly trajectory. Its current forward speed is 30 km/hr (19 mph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr (40.3 mph), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
This northward motion is expected to continue throughout the weekend. The Ryukyu Islands should brace for the potential of heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Sunday as the system passes by.
"The overall wind intensity will be determined by how strong the tropical system is able to get as it tracks over the Philippine Sea," explained AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
As Jangmi moves farther north, it will encounter more wind shear, or winds disruptive to a tropical system, into Monday. Still, tropical moisture looks to reach parts of South Korea and Japan by early next week.
"The tropical system is likely to weaken as it nears southwestern Japan and South Korea early next week, but regardless of development, spells of heavy rain are expected to hit the region," Nicholls said.
As this tropical storm shifts northward, it will move into the East China Sea and threaten some areas that have already been hit very hard with rain so far this summer, increasing the chances of flooding early next week.
Hagupit moved away from the Korean Peninsula late Thursday, after bringing drenching downpours that left more than 190 mm (7.5 inches) of rain and caused river flooding and hitting several cities in North Korea and South Korea.
Torrential rains from early in July left at least 60 people dead in Kumamoto, Japan. The island of Kyushu received a historic 381 mm (15 inches) of rainfall in just six hours, triggering landslides and causing 3 million residents to evacuate.
