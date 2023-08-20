Tropical Storm Hilary turns deadly in Mexico, pounds Southern California with flooding rain

Once a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Hilary made landfall in Mexico on Sunday while spreading flooding rain into Southern California.

Copied

Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer reported from Southern California on Aug. 20 as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall.

Not quite a year after Tropical Storm Kay flooded parts of Southern California, towns and residents are cleaning up once again from copious amounts of rain thanks to Tropical Storm Hilary, while the same storm turned deadly in Mexico.

THE LATEST: Tropical Storm Hilary is inland over Mexico's Baja California Peninsula as of 2 p.m. PDT, quickly approaching Southern California. Wind gusts as high as 84 miles per hour and heavy rain are pounding portions of California on Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moves north from Mexico into the southwest United States.

To add insult to injury, at 3 p.m. PDT, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles, where shaking was felt.

Dozens of vehicles getting flooded out in Cathedral City, CA as we speak #Hilary #CAwx @accuweather pic.twitter.com/MWjo5VOzFG — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) August 20, 2023

As of 1 p.m. PDT, over 40,000 customers in California are without power from the storm, and a flood warning has been issued for Los Angeles. Boulders were reported on roadways in San Bernardino County and semi-trucks had flipped over on Interstate 8 near Gordon's Well, California, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Hilary formed on Aug. 16 and became a powerful Category 4 hurricane over open waters before making landfall late Sunday morning in Mexico's northern Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm. One person near Santa Rosalia, Mexico, was killed by floodwaters, the government reported Sunday.

The wide-reaching storm closed parks and stymied air travelers in three states. Las Vegas declared a state of emergency Sunday, and all state beaches and parks were closed in Orange and San Diego counties. Governor Newsome of California proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday as Hilary approached. Flooding in Ocotillo, California, was reported by storm chasers early Sunday afternoon. Over 1,000 flights were canceled on Sunday.

A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)