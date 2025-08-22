Tropical Storm Fernand forms in the Atlantic on the heels of Erin

A tropical rainstorm moving north of the Leeward Islands has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Fernand and is on a path through the central Atlantic. There are additional areas being closely watched.

A tropical rainstorm has gotten better organized since Friday and was been named Tropical Storm Fernand on Saturday afternoon. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that additional areas are also being closely monitored for development in the wake of former Hurricane Erin.

This image captured late in the day on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, shows Tropical Storm Fernand (center), located just north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The next names on the queue of tropical storms and hurricanes for the 2025 Atlantic season following Fernand are Gabrielle and Humberto.

Tropical Storm Fernand to track east of Bermuda

"We expect Fernand to gain some strength as it moves north of the Leeward Islands," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

The Leeward Islands are a chain in the northeastern Caribbean, stretching from Dominica and Guadeloupe north to the United States and British Virgin Islands.

The explosive intensification that occurred with Erin is not anticipated with Fernand.

Impacts in the Leewards from this system are expected to be less significant than those from Erin. While Fernand is more spread out than Erin at this very early stage, its forecast track will steer most showers and thunderstorms away from the islands rather than parallel across them.

Puerto Rico should experience little to no direct impact from the Fernand, though a few indirect showers and thunderstorms may occur depending on whether a plume of tropical moisture extends through the island.

Because Fernand has turned north much sooner than Erin, as forecast, it will not pose a threat to the U.S. and may stay far enough east of Bermuda to only bring indirect impacts from rough seas.

Waters along the projected path of Tropical Storm Fernand are warm enough to help it become a moderate to strong tropical storm. However, the chance of it becoming a major hurricane is slim.

The magnitude of impacts on Bermuda early next week will depend on Fernand’s exact track and intensity as it approaches this weekend and moves past the islands early next week. For example, if the storm's track continues to shift much farther to the east, there may be no wind or rain at all on the islands, even if the storm were to strengthen to a hurricane.

Beyond Bermuda, Fernand may still track close enough to Newfoundland, Canada, to bring rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain from late Wednesday to Thursday.

“Because Fernand is forecast to track much farther east than Erin and is likely to be smaller in overall size, indirect impacts from waves in Bermuda should be significantly less than Erin’s," DaSilva said.

No significant wave action or rip currents related to Tropical Storm Fernand are forecast to reach the U.S. It is possible Fernand may survive the trip over the North Atlantic to bring some wind and rain to Iceland and the United Kingdom from late next week to next weekend.

AccuWeather tracking additional areas for potential tropical development

A tropical wave of low pressure is tracking much farther south across the Atlantic than the most recent tropical rainstorm. On its current path, the tropical wave is expected to move through the Windward Islands, in the southeastern Caribbean, and could later brush the northern coast of South America with drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms.

“This tropical wave moving through the Atlantic’s main development region has only a limited window for development over the next few days before encountering dry air and hostile atmospheric conditions,” DaSilva said.

Tropical storm possible near US in late August to early September

There is a low risk of tropical development late next week off the Southeast coast of the Atlantic and in the western Gulf.

“A front that will first deliver cooler, less humid conditions to much of the Southeast next week is forecast to stall near the Atlantic and Gulf coasts,” DaSilva said. “This stalled boundary could provide the focus for homegrown tropical development near the coastline from the end of the month into early September.”

Hurricane Erin left behind a corridor of cooler water in its wake over the Atlantic, but sea-surface temperatures are expected to rebound during the next week or two.

“By late next week, the Atlantic should again be warm enough to support tropical development, while the Gulf remains sufficiently warm for formation west of Florida,” DaSilva said.

The first part of September could also bring an active stretch of downpours in the Northeast in part due to an increase in moisture originating from the tropics. Humidity levels will rebound significantly following the late-August cool spell, especially through much of next week.

