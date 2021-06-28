Tropical Storm Danny forms off coast of southeastern US
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 4:35 PM EDT
Surfers were still out trying to catch waves at Tybee Island in Georgia on Monday morning as rain began falling and the wind picked up ahead of Tropical Storm Danny.
The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Danny, developed rapidly Monday afternoon off the coast of South Carolina, not too long after the system was first named Tropical Depression Four Monday morning.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) named the storm Danny shortly after 3 p.m. EDT Monday after analyzing Doppler radar data from Charleston, South Carolina, and preliminary data from a Hurricane Hunter flight. Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 40 mph with even higher gusts.
Danny was spinning 45 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Monday.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River, the NHC said.
This image captured during late afternoon on Monday, June 28, 2021, shows Tropical Storm Danny just off the coast of South Carolina shortly after the National Hurricane Center named it. (NOAA/GOES-East)
Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this feature was displaced to the west of the center of the storm early Monday morning, due to strong easterly winds in the middle and upper portion of the atmosphere. However, storms had begun to wrap in closer to the center of the storm as of mid-afternoon Monday, showing signs of better organization and strengthening.
The system's path toward the west-northwest brought it over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream on Monday, which aided its strengthening into a tropical storm that meteorologists say will be short-lived.
"This feature will not have much time for further development before it moves into South Carolina early Monday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
Regardless of the storm's status, downpours and thunderstorms will continue to push inland over Georgia and parts of South Carolina and northern Florida through Monday night.
Due to the amount of wind and rain forecast from this steadily-moving, small scale feature, effects from Tropical Storm Danny are forecast to be less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
Several inches of rain may fall in a narrow zone in parts of southeastern Georgia and South Carolina.
"Gusty winds are possible with this storm, but the main threat to land will be any persistent downpours where flash flooding is possible, especially in any low-lying and poor drainage areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
Rough surf and stronger-than-normal rip currents are also likely along the Southeast coast as this system churns up the ocean.
There is a chance of a couple of isolated waterspouts and tornadoes as the system approaches the coast during Monday evening and then pushes inland Monday night.
The intensity of these effects will be dependent on the organization of the feature prior to landfall.
Meteorologists often refer to this type of system as a "homebrew" storm, or a storm that develops not far off the United States coast.
Downpours and gusty thunderstorms will progress farther inland and may reach the southern Appalachians on Tuesday and the Tennessee Valley by the middle of the week.
"The other feature that will be monitored for development is an area of low pressure embedded within a robust tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that is producing areas of rain and thunderstorms," Douty said.
This low, which has been designated as Invest 95L, has been on the radar of AccuWeather meteorologists since last week.
"There can be some gradual development with this as it tracks across the Atlantic and it is possible that this can gain enough organization to become a tropical depression during the first half of the week," Douty said.
Even if this feature fails to organize into a tropical system, gusty showers and thunderstorms are still likely in the Lesser Antilles and northwestern Caribbean around the middle of the week, forecasters say.
There is a third, suspicious area of showers and thunderstorms being monitored as well.
This image, captured on Monday morning, June 28, 2021, shows a broad area of disturbed weather associated with showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico. (CIRA at Colorado State/ GOES-East)
A broad area of disturbed weather has been lingering over the western Gulf of Mexico since this weekend. A very weak circulation was evident on satellite photos and radar loops over the Gulf near the border of Texas and Mexico.
This disturbance is likely to push inland by midweek and end any chance of development. However, the broad area of disturbed weather will continue to produce downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms over the western Gulf, southeastern Texas and northeastern Mexico into Wednesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season with 16-20 named storms, of which seven to 10 are forecast to become hurricanes. Thus far in 2021 there have been three tropical storms in the Atlantic basin.
Meanwhile, waters off the coast of southern Mexico were the breeding ground of the first hurricane of 2021 -- Enrique. Enrique will continue to douse southern Mexico with heavy rainfall early this week, possibly making landfall in a weakened state on the southern tip of Baja California.
Some moisture from Enrique may be drawn northward and into the southwestern U.S. late this week or this weekend.
