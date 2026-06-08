Tropical Storm Cristina to drench Central America this week

Boris dissipates over southwestern Mexico while Tropical Storm Cristina will bring excessive rain and flooding to Central America.

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As Boris fades and dissipates, Tropical Storm Cristina is holding on and is expected to produce flooding rain that will inundate the Pacific coast of Central America and southern Mexico this week.

Boris, which had been spinning near the Mexican coast for several days, made landfall early Tuesday morning as a tropical storm before dissipating Tuesday evening. In its wake, Tropical Storm Cristina has been moving very slowly near the Nicaragua coast and will bring impacts across Central America and Mexico through the end of the week.

"Flash flooding and mudslides from locally excessive rainfall are the main threats from Cristina," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

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Tropical Storm Cristina near Central America, to trek along Pacific coast

Over the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists dubbed a second brewing mass of showers and thunderstorms along the west coast of Central America a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness. This storm was upgraded to a tropical depression on Monday morning and was named Tropical Storm Cristina at midday on Monday.

Cristina is about 750 miles to the southwest of where Boris made landfall in southwestern Mexico.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Cristina is 1 in Mexico and Central America.

Similar to Boris, the main threat from Cristina will be torrential downpours that can lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides. An extensive band of 8-12 inches of rain is forecast along part of the west coast of Central America and southern Mexico from the tropical storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.

"Proximity to the coast and wind shear could be inhibiting factors to major or rapid strengthening," DaSilva explained. "But, if Cristina could avoid landfall long enough, it could ramp up and become a hurricane."

Steering breezes may allow this second storm to move inland over Central America or drift northwestward just offshore with a chance of moving inland over southwestern Mexico. The inland or northward extent of the heavy rain and intensity of the winds and seas along the coast will depend on the track of the center.

There is a chance that Cristina or some of its energy could reach the southwestern Gulf later this week, where it could regenerate or help to initiate a new center. Or its moisture may provide the impetus for flooding downpours across the southern United States later this week into the weekend.

The eastern and central Pacific hurricane basins are expected to be a hotbed of tropical activity this season, largely due to the unfolding and forecast intensification of El Niño.

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