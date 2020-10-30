Tropical Storm Atsani could become next typhoon in active West Pacific
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 3, 2020 12:40 PM
Villages in the Philippines were underwater and covered in mud on Nov. 1, after Typhoon Goni battered the country.
Tropical Storm Atsani is expected to be the next tropical system to strike flood-weary southeastern Asia, but forecasters caution it will likely not be the last tropical threat in the region during the first half of November.
On Oct. 29, the same day that ferocious Typhoon Goni struck the Philippines, Atsani strengthened to a tropical storm. The system has remained stalled over the Philippine Sea for several days.
"During the second half of the week, Atsani will start to track westward and will be able to move into a more favorable environment," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
With less disturbed, and thus warmer waters ahead of Atsani, the tropical storm will have the opportunity to become a typhoon into Thursday night or early Friday, local time. Atsani is also known as Siony in the Philippines.
A typhoon would pack sustained winds of at least 119 km/h (74 mph), equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific Ocean basins.
"Areas most at risk for impacts such as flooding rainfall and damaging wind gusts would be far northern Luzon and the Babuyan Islands Thursday and Friday," Nicholls warned.
However, the frequented waters of the South China Sea should be less favorable for the tropical system.
As Atsani continues westward and approaches Hainan Island this weekend, it is expected to lose wind intensity, lessening some of the possible impacts to southern China and northern Vietnam. This is good news for an area that has been pummeled by tropical rain and damaging winds.
All but one named tropical system that formed in the West Pacific Ocean during the month of October impacted southern China or Vietnam, including several typhoons.
Soldiers and villagers dig through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province, Vietnam, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Three separated landslides triggered by typhoon Molave killed over a dozen villagers and left dozens more missing in the province as rescuers scramble to recover more victims. (Lai Minh Dong/VNA via AP)
Even if wind gusts do not become widespread in southeastern Asia, the storm could drop heavy rainfall across a large area. Just a day or two of tropical downpours in some of these hard-hit areas could be problematic.
Interests surrounding the South China Sea are urged to continue to check back with AccuWeather as Atsani approaches the region later this week.
While Atsani could be the next named storm to impact the hard-hit region of southeastern Asia, it is not the only tropical threat looming for the beginning of November.
Into the middle of the month, AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the western Philippine Sea, from the southern tip of the Ryukyu Islands, east of Taiwan, to waters near the island of Mindanao in the Philippines.
"At this time, there is a low potential for development in this zone. Something could form as early as the weekend, or wait until late next week," said Nicholls.
Whether a more organized system develops or not, the Philippines are likely to endure at least one or two more rounds of enhanced, heavy rainfall in the coming week or so.
"Following behind Goni and the devastation it brought to the Philippines, the islands could really use a break from tropical systems to have time to recover and clean up," said Nicholls.
In the final week of October, two dangerous typhoons, Molave and Goni, struck the Philippines. So far, almost four dozen deaths have been attributed to the destructive duo.
More tropical systems, at any strength, are likely to hinder recovery efforts across the storm-battered parts of Asia.
