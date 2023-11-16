Tropical rainstorm to bring flooding downpours to northern Caribbean

Copied

Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms could cause disruptions across portions of the northern Caribbean islands.

AccuWeather meteorologists continued to keep a watchful eye on a tropical rainstorm near Jamaica at the end of the week. Even if the rainstorm never gains a name, which was becoming a more likely scenario on Friday afternoon, life-threatening conditions can occur across the northern Caribbean islands through the weekend.

The feature was designated by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 at 4 p.m. EST Thursday due to the system's better organization. As of Friday afternoon, the rainstorm was situated just southwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and was moving to the northeast at 16 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

AccuWeather forecasters, who have been monitoring the potential for tropical development in this region since last week, are referring to the system as a tropical rainstorm to emphasize the risks to lives and property as a result of heavy rainfall.

Into Saturday, the rainstorm will spread a zone of drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms across Jamaica, eastern Cuba and the island of Hispaniola, where the countries of Haiti and the Dominican Republic are located.

The system will continue to move toward the north-northeast, spreading similar downpours and thunderstorms to the central and southeastern Bahamas into Saturday night.

During the end of the week, wind shear became too disruptive for the rainstorm to organize and become a tropical depression or storm, despite the feature sitting over an area of very warm waters.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

AccuWeather meteorologists had warned the public days earlier that wind shear could ultimately be an inhibiting factor to the feature becoming a full-blown tropical system and that, regardless, flooding rainfall would be the main risk to life and property across the northern Caribbean islands.

The next storm to take shape in the Atlantic will be named Vince, and then only the name Whitney will be left on this season's list of names.

Regardless of the official classification of the storm or its overall intensity and organization, it will be potent enough to produce flooding downpours.

AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting a wide swath of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) of rain across Jamaica, southeastern Cuba and western Haiti. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 20 inches (510 mm).

The combination of heavy rain and mountainous terrain on the larger islands of the Caribbean will raise the risk of dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.

Strong winds are not expected to be a widespread concern given the lack of organization with the rainstorm. However, there can be locally damaging wind gusts near the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.

As a result of the risks from heavy rain and locally strong winds, the tropical rainstorm is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Cuba, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Haiti.

Cruise and fishing interests from Jamaica to the southeastern Bahamas may want to follow the system's progress as there is the potential for sudden gusty thunderstorms that could make for rough seas and dangerous conditions.

The system in the Caribbean is not expected to affect the United States as steering winds and a cold front will push the system out into the Atlantic later this weekend to early next week, according to DaSilva.

Meanwhile, a separate system from the one in the Caribbean unloaded heavy rain and triggered strong winds in South Florida from late Tuesday to early Thursday. The rainstorm dropped more than a foot of rain and produced wind gusts to hurricane-force, or 74 mph, in some locations.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.