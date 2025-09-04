Tropical rainstorm in Atlantic could impact Caribbean with rain, wind this week

A tropical rainstorm is forecast to strengthen and impact the northeast Caribbean by midweek, while other areas across the Atlantic and Gulf are being monitored.

A budding tropical rainstorm is forecast to organize into a full-fledged tropical storm as it slices across the northeast Caribbean during the second half of the week.

As of Saturday, dry air and wind shear were limiting further development of a tropical rainstorm located about one-third of the way across the Atlantic, but conditions are expected to become more conducive for strengthening into the upcoming week.

"AccuWeather hurricane experts feel that the odds have markedly increased Saturday that the dry air could be so substantial that the rainstorm may struggle to further intensify and can even dissipate over the Atlantic Ocean prior to reaching the islands," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

The dashed red line shows the predicted path of the eye from AccuWeather meteorologists. The shaded gray area on either side represents possible variations in the storm’s path due to changing weather patterns. Remember, dangerous tropical storm conditions can reach far beyond the path of the eye itself.

The storm is moving along on the edge of very dry air to the north and moisture to the south. With the more northern route starting to seem more likely, dry air around the rainstorm could limit development as it approaches the islands and the rainstorm likely will not reach hurricane status.

People and officials from the northern Windwards and Leewards to Puerto Rico, including cruise, shipping and fishing interests, should take note of the unfolding situation.

By the middle of the new week, the Leeward Islands could experience deteriorating conditions from a tropical storm passing close by or right over the region, including torrential rain, strong winds and rough seas.

While some other areas in the Atlantic are being monitored for tropical development, the current rainstorm may briefly reach tropical storm status. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.

The track and strength of the storm as it moves through the region will determine how heavy the rain and how strong the winds become. Dry air has been an inhibiting factor thus far, but the storm is forecast to overcome that as it nears the Leeward Islands during the middle to second half of the new week.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting a zone of winds reaching 60-80 mph to pass through parts of the northeastern islands of the Caribbean.

If the rainstorm can manage to fend off dry air and intensify upon arrival in the northeastern Caribbean Islands, wind gusts could approach the AccuWeather StormMax™ of 100 mph.

Along with that high wind zone will be a band where 4-8 inches of rain may fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches from the Leewards to Puerto Rico.

Rain and winds of this magnitude can lead to some property damage, fallen trees and power outages, as well as the likelihood of dangerous flash flooding and mudslides. The steep terrain on some of the islands could make the situation life-threatening.

Tracking the storm later this week

“The strength of the Bermuda High over the central Atlantic, along with steering winds, will determine whether this system continues west toward the U.S. East Coast or turns north into the open Atlantic this week,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

If its path is blocked, it could stall for a time over the western Atlantic.

More storms likely later in September

“A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa this week,” DaSilva said. “This wave is likely to encounter less dry air and more favorable conditions for tropical development.”

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a non-tropical system producing a swirl of clouds about halfway between Dominica and Bermuda in the central Atlantic. Under the right conditions, this type of storm can acquire tropical characteristics.

Any cluster of showers and thunderstorms that organize in the Gulf could develop into a tropical storm, especially from mid- to late September. Water temperatures are more than sufficiently high for development and are running above the historical average.

"There is some indication that showers and thunderstorms may gather from the western Caribbean to the south-central Gulf near or just prior to the middle of the month," DaSilva said. "Because of the warm waters in the region, we will watch that closely as combative winds currently over the region could drop off."

The same combative winds should stay strong enough to prevent any tropical development in the Gulf or along the U.S. Atlantic coast over the next several days. However, if those winds were to drop off, it could be a different story.

The historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around Sept. 10. However, because the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain warm well into autumn, many tropical storms and hurricanes typically develop from mid-September through October.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially continues through Nov. 30.

