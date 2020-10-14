Tropical downpours persist across flood-stricken parts of central India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 14, 2020 3:14 PM
After making landfall in eastern India on Tuesday, a deep depression will continue to bring tropical rainfall to much of the country this week. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say its journey over land may not be the end of the road for this system.
This depression initially formed in the Andaman Sea over the weekend after some energy from former Tropical Storm Linfa moved into the region. By the end of the weekend, the storm moved into the Bay of Bengal and had strengthened into a deep depression.
The tropical depression made landfall in India around 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday, just north of the city of Kakinada. With sustained wind speeds of around 56 km/h (35 mph), the deep depression is equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.
As the depression approached land on Monday and Monday night, it doused the coastline with heavy, tropical rainfall, including some major cities on India's eastern shores.
"In just 24 hours, the city of Kakinada reported 261 mm (10.28 inches) of rain as of Tuesday morning. Visakhapatnam's total during the same time frame was 227 mm (8.94 inches)," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.
In Hyderabad, torrential rain has produced flooding and led to the collapse of walls and buildings across the city. At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday night after two individual houses collapsed. According to Al Jazeera, 18 people have died in the city since Monday.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad recorded 250 mm (10 inches) of rainfall in just 24 hours on Tuesday, the highest in over 20 years.
Authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday and encouraged residents to stay home and avoid traveling in the flooded streets.
People stand by the side of a street inundated with floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Record rains and heavy flooding in the southern Indian state of Telangana collapsed houses and killed more than a dozen people, police said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Since moving over land, this storm has become a disorganized system, but the tropical rainstorm is still expected to produce downpours across central India and along much of the western coast through Friday.
The heaviest downpours can bring an additional 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rainfall to parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka through the end of the week. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) will be possible in areas that receive repeat downpours.
This can exacerbate flooding that has already developed across central India since the arrival of the storm.
This week may not be the end of the line for this system. As the tropical rainstorm emerges off the west coast of India and over the Arabian Sea, there is potential for it to reorganize.
"One main inhibiting factor will be dry air across the region, which could limit development," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "However, the warm water and light wind shear should be able to overcome the dry air."
Douty added that this storm could reorganize into a tropical depression over the weekend or into the beginning of next week.
If the storm reorganizes and strengthens near the coasts of Gujarat or Maharashtra, it could bring additional downpours as well as gusty winds to the area next week.
However, if redevelopment occurs farther west, rough seas would be the main impact to the western coastline.
"A general track to the west is expected, and depending on how strong the system can get, it could eventually near the southern Arabian Peninsula next week," said Douty.
This may not be the only area to watch for tropical development into next week.
Nangka, which made landfall over northern Vietnam as a tropical storm on Wednesday, is forecast to drift across Indochina into next week. Any energy that survives the trek over the mountainous region may aid in the development of a tropical system after emerging over the Bay of Bengal.
Whether or not an organized tropical system develops, another round of rain may be in store for parts of India.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
