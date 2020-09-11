Weather News
Tropical development likely in East Pacific as system churns towards favorable conditions
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 11, 2020 2:05 PM
The skies over several communities in California and Oregon have turned fiery orange and red over the last few days, as numerous wildfires have wreaked havoc on the West Coast.
After almost a week of quiet conditions following Tropical Storm Julio, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a couple of tropical features brewing in the East Pacific Ocean.
According to AccuWeather Tropical Expert Dan Kottlowski, forecasters will be focusing on an area of disturbed weather located about 300 miles to the southwest of the southwestern coast of Mexico.
This feature has been designated Invest 92E by the National Hurricane Center.
Invest 92E is expected to track slowly to the west-northwest through this weekend and into the beginning of next week. This path will take the storm through the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean and into an area of low to moderate wind shear.
Wind shear is the change in speed or direction of the wind at different levels in the atmosphere and plays a strong role in the development and organization of tropical systems.
This environment could allow this tropical disturbance to become more organized by the beginning of next week, and there is a medium to high potential that 92E evolves into a tropical depression, or even a tropical storm, by Sunday or Monday.
"92E is expected to track to the west-northwest though the beginning of the week, away from the western coast of Mexico, and will not bring any direct impacts to land in the near future," added Kottlowski.
While the storm is located far enough away from the coast that torrential rain and gusty winds will not reach Mexico, as the storm becomes more organized, it can kick up rough surf and an increased risk for rip currents along the Mexican coast.
Shipping interests should monitor this system into at least the middle of next week to avoid the dangers of tracking through downpours, strong wind gusts and rough surf.
The next system to reach tropical storm status, or to gain sustained winds of at least 63 km/h (39 mph), in the East Pacific basin would be given the name Karina.
"Another area of disturbed weather [is located] 400 miles to the southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and remains disorganized," said Kottlowski. He added that the chances for this to become an organized tropical system continue to diminish.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropical basin remains active as forecasters continue to track Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene and several disturbances.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropical basin remains active as forecasters continue to track Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene and several disturbances.