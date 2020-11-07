Tropical Depression Tonyo develops over storm-weary Philippines
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist &
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 6, 2020 7:56 AM
Villages in the Philippines were underwater and covered in mud on Nov. 1, after Typhoon Goni battered the country.
While Atsani passed to the north of the Philippines late this week sparing the country from significant impacts, additional threats from developing tropical systems loom through next week.
Atsani, known as Siony in the Philippines, first developed on Oct. 29, the same day that ferocious Typhoon Goni struck the Philippines. After stalling across the Philippine Sea early in the week, Atsani tracked to the west and passed to the north of the Philippines.
On this track, the storm brought 268 mm (10.55 inches) of rain and wind gusts of 76-87 km/h (47-54 mph) to southern Taiwan on Friday.
Atsani is located in a harsh environment and is now rapidly weakening over the northern South China Sea. However, this is not the last tropical system forecast to impact this portion of the West Pacific tropical basin.
"The first of these threats will come over the weekend when an area of low pressure tracks west across the Philippines," Zartman said.
On Saturday night, local time, this low developed into a tropical depression to the south of Legazpi City and is known locally as Tonyo.
Tonyo will not have an opportunity to strengthen through the rest of the weekend as it interacts with land, despite being in an area of low wind shear.
While Tonyo may not have much time to strengthen into a large and destructive typhoon, it can still bring with it a period of gusty winds and heavy rainfall across the central Philippines through Sunday.
A quick-hitting 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain can produce flash flooding in poor drainage areas and gusty winds may make boating conditions hazardous over the weekend.
On Monday, local time, Tonyo is forecast to race westward across the South China Sea in an environment that will limit any additional strengthening. Relatively cool water and moderate wind shear will make it difficult for Tonyo to reach tropical storm strength (sustained winds of at least 63 km/h (39 mph).
Regardless of exact intensity, more tropical rainfall and strong wind gusts are expected for storm-weary parts of Vietnam.
Central and southern Vietnam have been the target of multiple tropical systems during October which has led to widespread flooding and mudslides. Additional rain from Tonyo can exacerbate flooding and slow recovery efforts.
The heaviest rain from Tonyo is expected to fall along the central and southern coast between Hue and Phan Thiet, which includes some areas just hit by Tropical Depression Goni late this week. In Quang Ngai, 261 mm (10.28 inches) of rain fell as a result of the storm.
Soldiers and villagers dig through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province, Vietnam, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Three separated landslides triggered by typhoon Molave killed over a dozen villagers and left dozens more missing in the province as rescuers scramble to recover more victims. (Lai Minh Dong/VNA via AP)
Unfortunately, Tonyo may not be the last system to impact the northern Philippines in the coming days.
"There is a high chance for tropical development across the Philippine Sea through next week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said.
Yet another area of low pressure can develop next week across the Philippine Sea. This too is forecast to track to the west and northwest in the general direction of the northern Philippines and has potential to bring more rain and wind to the already hard-hit region.
In the final week of October, two dangerous typhoons, Molave and Goni, struck the Philippines. So far, almost four dozen deaths have been attributed to the destructive duo.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
