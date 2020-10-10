Will the Atlantic basin churn out yet another storm?

As Delta's rain spreads across the eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are turning their attention to a tropical wave cruising across the tropical Atlantic this week.

'I've had enough:' Louisiana family contemplates leaving after consecutive hurricanes

Hurricane-weary Louisiana residents tell AccuWeather National Reporters they aren’t sure how much more they can take.

Why does the sky turn purple after a hurricane?

A purple sunset requires just the right conditions -- and Delta became the most recent hurricane to provide those conditions -- offering a stunning sight for those who hunkered down on Friday.