Tropical depression on collision course with eastern India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 11, 2020 2:27 PM
A tropical disturbance that brought devastating flooding to parts of Indochina last week, will threaten central India with areas of tropical downpours this week.
A tropical disturbance that brought devastating flooding to parts of Indochina last week, will threaten central India with areas of tropical downpours this week.
The same tropical disturbance that brought over 750 mm (30 inches) of rainfall to central Vietnam last week emerged off the coast of Myanmar on Friday.
Once this feature moved into the warm waters of the Andaman Sea, it began reorganize. By Saturday, local time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) considered this storm a well-marked low as the storm moved into the Bay of Bengal.
On Sunday, local time, this area of low pressure was designated a tropical depression after moving into the Bay of Bengal.
The window for additional strengthening is still open as the depression remains over warm waters and in an area of light wind shear on its westerly track through the beginning of the week.
Wind shear is the change in speed and direction of the winds at different levels in the atmosphere. Low wind shear allows a tropical system the chance to develop and strengthen, while high wind shear may rip the storm apart and cause it to lose intensity.
According to AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls, it is likely that this storm will strengthen into a deep depression before striking the coast of Andhra Pradesh Monday night or Tuesday, local time.
Should the area of low pressure strengthen into a cyclonic storm, it would be given the name Gati.
"The main impact from this feature will be heavy rain and the risk of flooding spreading from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and northern Karnataka from later Monday into Thursday, local time," Nicholls added.
Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) along where the center of the storm tracks. This is also where the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) will be mostly likely.
Otherwise, 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rainfall will be common across the region.
The exact intensity of the storm will determine how strong the wind gusts will be across central India. Winds will pick up along the coast of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh as the tropical system arrives. Locally strong wind gusts can cause localized power outages, downed tree branches and coastal flooding.
However, if the storm strengthens into a cyclonic storm it could bring more widespread damaging wind gusts to the region.
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor this system through the end of the week as it continues to bring periods of rain to parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The tropics are forecast to remain active this week as there is potential for this storm to redevelop over the Arabian Sea as well as more development in the South China Sea.
