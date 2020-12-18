Tropical depression forms in West Pacific
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 18, 2020 12:58 PM EST
Byron's Bay Beach is a popular spot in New South Wales, Australia, but coastal erosion has caused the beach to shrink, resulting in it closing to the public.
Following a month-long period of relative calm in the West Pacific Ocean basin, tropical activity has begun to bubble to life once again.
The West Pacific Ocean basin has been devoid of impactful systems since the middle of November. However, an area of disturbed weather currently located near the southern Philippines has been designated as a tropical depression by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
This depression will continue to drift westward through the weekend and may encounter conditions that can be ideal for strengthening.
An area of low pressure, known as Tropical Depression Vicky in the Philippines, moved ashore in the southern part of the country on Friday afternoon on its way into the South China Sea. This low pressure system was officially recognized as a tropical depression by the JMA on Friday night.
To strengthen, tropical systems need at least two main atmospheric ingredients -- high sea-surface temperatures and low levels of vertical wind shear.
Vertical wind shear, the change in direction and speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere, is forecast to decrease in strength across the southern Philippines into the weekend. This decrease in vertical wind shear will likely allow this area of low pressure to gradually organize in the coming days.
While crossing the Philippines, this system can bring heavy rainfall to portions of the country. There is the potential for enough rain to fall and cause flooding issues across Mindanao, Visayas, Palawan and eastern Luzon into Sunday.
In addition to the threat for isolated flooding, the system can kick up gusty winds along its track, though due to limited strengthening across the region, damage is not expected.
Winds, while not damaging, could kick up rough surf across parts of the southern Philippines through the weekend.
Once the system exits the southern Philippines later this weekend, the continued lack of vertical wind shear and availability of high sea-surface temperatures may allow the system to strengthen into a tropical storm as it tracks westward through the weekend or early next week.
The most likely track of this potential system may take it across the South China Sea towards southern Vietnam or the Malay Peninsula early next week.
As the system pushes westward through the upcoming weekend and into early next week, portions of southern Vietnam, southern Thailand and Malaysia could be in the crosshairs for flooding rainfall.
Interests in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam should keep a close eye on the progress of this potential system.
In the longer range, forecasters are watching for another tropical system to develop near the southern Philippines or South China Sea closer to the end of December.
The West Pacific Ocean basin has enjoyed an extended period of calm since the middle of November. The last impactful system to churn in the basin was the damaging and deadly Typhoon Vamco from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15. Vamco brought heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand during its lifetime. Typhoon Vamco ultimately led to $440 million USD worth of damages and took more than 100 lives.
Although, the 2020 West Pacific tropical season has been about average in terms of total numbers of named systems with 25, impacts from several dangerous storms have led to unimaginable damage for many.
All but one named tropical system that formed in the West Pacific Ocean basin during the months of October and November impacted the Philippines or Vietnam, including several typhoons. Ten storms have strengthened enough to earn typhoon status this season, with 25 named systems overall.
The West Pacific Ocean basin is not the only basin where tropical activity is ramping up through next week. Two tropical cyclones, Yasa and Zazu, came to life earlier this week in the South Pacific Ocean basin. Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa struck Fiji on Thursday as the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
