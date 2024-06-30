Tropical Depression 3 forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression 3 formed Sunday afternoon in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. The system may still become a tropical storm before making landfall in Mexico Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Three formed Sunday afternoon in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Sunday afternoon on Tropical Depression 3 located in the Bay of Campeche.

The system may still become a tropical storm before making landfall in Mexico Sunday night or early Monday morning. The next name on the list is Chris.

While Tropical Depression Three does not threaten the United States, the Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

Regardless of exact strength, heavy rain and gusty winds have already begun moving into Mexico as of Sunday afternoon and will continue through Monday. This can lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides, especially in the mountainous terrain inland from the coast. Locally damaging winds can also occur, especially near the coast. Due to the risk of rain and wind, T.D. 3 is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.