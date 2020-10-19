Tropical Depression 27 forms as Atlantic basin begins heating up again
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 17, 2020 10:08 AM
A record-breaking Hurricane Delta made landfall a week ago in Louisiana. It was the 10th landfall for a tropical cyclone in the U.S. this year.
Following a brief pause in the record-setting 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the Tropical Atlantic has come back to life. Tropical Depression 27 formed Monday morning around 700 miles southeast of Bermuda, packing sustained winds of around 35 mph. Forecasters say as many as two storms could be spinning at once by the end of this week as atmospheric conditions become conducive for development.
A total of 25 systems have reached tropical storm strength or greater so far in the Atlantic Ocean this season, with the most recent storm being Hurricane Delta.
With T.D. 27 expected to become a named tropical or subtropical storm, and another system possibly in the offing in the coming days, this season is rapidly closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005. That year was also the only other year that the Greek alphabet had to be utilized.
The next systems to reach tropical storm strength, or have maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, would take on the names Epsilon and Zeta.
Satellite image of Tropical Depression 27 as it formed Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020. (CIRA/RAMMB)
"Showers and thunderstorms continued to better organize around an elongated area of low pressure several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
"Monday morning it become enough to be classified as a tropical depression. This organizing trend is expected to continue early this week, and a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form," Miller added.
A subtropical storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Even if the system is first classified as subtropical, it may become fully tropical over the warm waters of the Atlantic.
T.D. 27 will be very slow moving over the next couple of days, before eventually being steered toward the northwest. A cold front that may be located near or along the East coast of the United States late week should help deter the storm from bringing direct impacts to the East Coast.
"Whether that eventual northwestward track brings the storm west or east of Bermuda is yet to be known. As a result, all interests in Bermuda should pay close attention to the progress of this storm," Miller said.
"The system would likely be a hurricane by the time it reaches Bermuda, if it ends up taking a track close enough to the island nation to bring impacts."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Farther south and west, AccuWeather meteorologists are actively monitoring an area of the Caribbean Sea where a weather system called a gyre may form.
"A gyre is a slowly spinning area of low pressure that generates areas of showers and thunderstorms. A gyre itself does not typically evolve into a tropical system, but disturbances that are drawn into the unsettled setup can develop into tropical depressions, tropical storms and even hurricanes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
"Confidence continues to grow for an area of low pressure to develop by the end of the week over the western portion of the Caribbean Sea," Miller said.
Any potential storm is likely to be slow moving at first before it gets picked up by a non-tropical system over the eastern U.S. and gets steered toward the northeast.
"Given the warm waters and potential for low wind shear, which are favorable conditions for tropical development, in the Caribbean, there is some risk for significant strengthening of this feature before it moves to the north," Sosnowski said.
Projections on the exact track of this system would be a moot point this far in advance. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are pondering a couple scenarios that may be in play, and are advising interests in the area to pay close attention.
"When and where the interaction with the non-tropical system over the eastern U.S. occurs will ultimately determine if the storm makes it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico or is steered to the south and east of Florida over the Bahamas and then out to sea," Miller said.
Residents and interests in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast should pay attention to this system.
Beyond this week, warm waters over much of the Atlantic basin and the Caribbean are likely to generate additional systems during November and even December. As a result, meteorologists believe there is a high chance that the season could tie or break the record number of tropical storms of 28 set in 2005.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Tropical Depression 27 forms as Atlantic basin begins heating up again
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 17, 2020 10:08 AM
A record-breaking Hurricane Delta made landfall a week ago in Louisiana. It was the 10th landfall for a tropical cyclone in the U.S. this year.
Following a brief pause in the record-setting 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the Tropical Atlantic has come back to life. Tropical Depression 27 formed Monday morning around 700 miles southeast of Bermuda, packing sustained winds of around 35 mph. Forecasters say as many as two storms could be spinning at once by the end of this week as atmospheric conditions become conducive for development.
A total of 25 systems have reached tropical storm strength or greater so far in the Atlantic Ocean this season, with the most recent storm being Hurricane Delta.
With T.D. 27 expected to become a named tropical or subtropical storm, and another system possibly in the offing in the coming days, this season is rapidly closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005. That year was also the only other year that the Greek alphabet had to be utilized.
The next systems to reach tropical storm strength, or have maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, would take on the names Epsilon and Zeta.
Satellite image of Tropical Depression 27 as it formed Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020. (CIRA/RAMMB)
"Showers and thunderstorms continued to better organize around an elongated area of low pressure several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
"Monday morning it become enough to be classified as a tropical depression. This organizing trend is expected to continue early this week, and a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form," Miller added.
A subtropical storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Even if the system is first classified as subtropical, it may become fully tropical over the warm waters of the Atlantic.
T.D. 27 will be very slow moving over the next couple of days, before eventually being steered toward the northwest. A cold front that may be located near or along the East coast of the United States late week should help deter the storm from bringing direct impacts to the East Coast.
"Whether that eventual northwestward track brings the storm west or east of Bermuda is yet to be known. As a result, all interests in Bermuda should pay close attention to the progress of this storm," Miller said.
"The system would likely be a hurricane by the time it reaches Bermuda, if it ends up taking a track close enough to the island nation to bring impacts."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Farther south and west, AccuWeather meteorologists are actively monitoring an area of the Caribbean Sea where a weather system called a gyre may form.
"A gyre is a slowly spinning area of low pressure that generates areas of showers and thunderstorms. A gyre itself does not typically evolve into a tropical system, but disturbances that are drawn into the unsettled setup can develop into tropical depressions, tropical storms and even hurricanes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
"Confidence continues to grow for an area of low pressure to develop by the end of the week over the western portion of the Caribbean Sea," Miller said.
Any potential storm is likely to be slow moving at first before it gets picked up by a non-tropical system over the eastern U.S. and gets steered toward the northeast.
Related:
"Given the warm waters and potential for low wind shear, which are favorable conditions for tropical development, in the Caribbean, there is some risk for significant strengthening of this feature before it moves to the north," Sosnowski said.
Projections on the exact track of this system would be a moot point this far in advance. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are pondering a couple scenarios that may be in play, and are advising interests in the area to pay close attention.
"When and where the interaction with the non-tropical system over the eastern U.S. occurs will ultimately determine if the storm makes it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico or is steered to the south and east of Florida over the Bahamas and then out to sea," Miller said.
Residents and interests in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast should pay attention to this system.
Beyond this week, warm waters over much of the Atlantic basin and the Caribbean are likely to generate additional systems during November and even December. As a result, meteorologists believe there is a high chance that the season could tie or break the record number of tropical storms of 28 set in 2005.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo