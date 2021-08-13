New tropical threat emerging for the Caribbean as Fred heads toward US
As Tropical Depression Fred continued across the Caribbean on Aug. 12, the Dominican Republic dealt with serious flooding that left streets underwater.
Many eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred as it crawls toward Florida, but AccuWeather forecasters have also been watching a tropical rainstorm, which has been designated as Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center, as it follows Fred and nears the Caribbean.
Fred also started as a tropical wave last week before strengthening into a tropical storm south of Puerto Rico on Tuesday. It was then downgraded to a tropical depression on Wednesday night as it brought intense rain and widespread flooding to the Dominican Republic as it crossed over the rugged terrain of Hispaniola. The tropical system became distorted as it moved across the island's mountainous landscape.
High terrain like the peaks found on Hispaniola, which reach as high as 10,000 feet, often disrupts the circulation of tropical systems, which dwell in the lower part of the atmosphere, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly.
Forecasters expect Fred to restrengthen into a tropical storm as it grows closer to the southern tip of Florida by Saturday morning, and officials in Florida are preparing for the potential impacts. It can bring 4-8 inches of rain to parts of Florida over the weekend, with widespread gusts of 40-60 mph. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 80 mph could occur in some areas.
However, Fred is not the only tropical threat in the vicinity, as a tropical rainstorm is about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. AccuWeather forecasters predict it will move westward, following a similar path that Fred did in its early stages of development.
This satellite image taken around 8 a.m. EDT on Aug. 13, 2021, shows Tropical Depression Fred and a tropical rainstorm identified as Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center. The rainstorm could develop into Tropical Storm Grace in the coming days. (Image/AccuWeather RealVue™ satellite)
The feature is anticipated to encounter some obstacles that could limit its ability to strengthen, forecasters say.
"The tropical rainstorm is embedded within an area of drier air and has some African dust to its north and west which is working to slow development," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Wind shear is also expected to increase early next week as the system tracks towards the Bahamas, southwestern Atlantic Ocean or near the northern Caribbean Sea.
"This may help to limit how strong it can get, but some strengthening remains possible and [95L] will have to be watched closely," Douty said.
Fred is also still forecast to play a role in the tropical rainstorm's development as it can influence the Bermuda high over the Atlantic Ocean. The Bermuda high helps direct the path of tropical systems and determine where they make landfall due to clockwise circulation.
Despite some hurdles, it seems likely that the tropical rainstorm will develop into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, by the time it reaches the Leeward Islands late on Saturday or Saturday night, according to Douty.
This tropical rainstorm is expected to bring impacts to the United States by the end of next week if it maintains organization. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list of storms for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Grace.
"Indications point towards the tropical rainstorm tracking slightly farther to the north compared to Fred, so places like the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could endure greater impacts compared to Fred," Douty said.
This tropical rainstorm is not the only feature that forecasters have their eye on as the Atlantic basin ramps up in activity.
"In addition, another robust tropical wave appears poised to emerge from the western coast of Africa this weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker, adding that he was watching this for potential development as well.
