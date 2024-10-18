Tracking Nadine and Hurricane Oscar

AccuWeather meteorologists are currently tracking Nadine and Hurricane Oscar

While the clock appeared to be ticking on the strengthening window for a tropical rainstorm north of Hispaniola, it quickly became better organized and Tropical Storm Oscar formed late Saturday morning. Oscar rapidly intensified, becoming a hurricane early Saturday afternoon. Oscar will bring the risk of flooding downpours as it tracks westward, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nadine formed in the western Caribbean early Saturday morning and is rapidly losing wind intensity after making landfall in Belize midday Saturday.

This wide image of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico was captured on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2024. It shows Tropical Depression Nadine, left of center, over Central America and Hurricane Oscar, right of center, north of the Caribbean islands. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Hurricane Oscar was tracking westward much of last week as a rainstorm, just north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The other rainstorm had been hovering over the western part of the Caribbean Sea most of last week, which became Tropical Storm Nadine.

"Dry air and disruptive breezes (wind shear) held back the intensification process on both systems through Thursday night last week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, "However, wind shear dropped off for both, so there was a window where both rainstorms ramped up into tropical storms on Saturday."

Tracking Nadine in the western Caribbean

The tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean organized and strengthened into Tropical Storm Nadine early Saturday morning and tracked westward into Belize on Saturday. Prior to making landfall in Belize, a quick strengthening process over the warm waters allowed for further intensification. Nadine made landfall near Belize City, Belize, around 12 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Nadine will deliver torrential downpours and gusty winds to Belize, southeastern Mexico, northern Honduras and northern Guatemala through much of this weekend. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 1.

A general 1-4 inches of rain will fall with pockets of 4-8 inches, mainly in southern Mexico, where there is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 25 inches. Where more than a few inches of rain pours down, there is the risk of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides in hilly terrain.

Wind gusts can become strong enough to trigger sporadic power outages in clusters of heavy thunderstorms. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for Nadine is 80 mph.

While mountainous terrain in southern Mexico and Central America is likely to lead to the total demise of Nadine, there is a chance the circulation survives and reaches the eastern Pacific, where regeneration or a new storm could evolve this week.

Tracking Hurricane Oscar

Hurricane Oscar has the potential to strengthen a bit further this weekend.

The period of strengthening will likely end as it encounters increasing wind shear, which will help to turn it southwestward landfall in Cuba on Monday morning. Once it leaves Cuba, it may turn northeastward toward the Bahamas before eventually accelerating into the Atlantic.

Oscar will bring building seas, dangerous surf and increasing downpours for a time in eastern Cuba. Some gusty winds and heavy rain will also push into the Turks and Caicos. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter added, "Such hurricane impacts to Cuba is extremely concerning because of the ongoing power grid crisis in Cuba. Adding a hurricane hit on top of the existing power failure can make the hurricane impact far worse than what would occur in another hurricane impacting Cuba, further risking lives and resulting in challenges in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from the hurricane’s impacts."

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for the northern Islands of the Caribbean is 2.

Enough rain can be squeezed out on the mountainous terrain and the steep slopes. "Additionally, heavy rain falling in the steep terrain of southeastern Cuba raises serious concerns about major flash flooding as well as mudslides and rockslides. Unfortunately, the combination of these factors may result in a humanitarian crisis in some parts of southeast Cuba should a more intense Oscar make a close pass or even make landfall in Cuba," said Porter.

Quick summary of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season so far

The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30. Thus far, there have been 15 tropical depressions and tropical storms with nine hurricanes, including four major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl set early-season intensity and formation records with maximum sustained winds reaching 165 mph on July 2 over the eastern Caribbean.

Damage and fatalities from late-September Category 4 Hurricane Helene (140-mph maximum sustained winds) continue to be assessed. Still, the Gulf of Mexico hurricane is already one of the deadliest and most destructive in U.S. history.

At one point on Oct. 6, there were three simultaneous hurricanes: Kirk, Leslie and Milton.

Milton, in the Gulf of Mexico, was not only the strongest hurricane of the 2024 season so far but one of the strongest ever in the Atlantic basin, with maximum sustained winds reaching 180 mph on Oct 7.

