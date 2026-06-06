The Atlantic Basin remains quiet, focus shifts to the Gulf toward mid-June

Still quiet in the Atlantic Basin, but the Gulf could become the focus of tropical development towards mid-June.

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Whether systems in the Gulf of Mexico turn tropical or not, moisture could be on the way for the Southeast.

While it has been a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring for possible tropical development into mid-June.

Less favorable conditions will remain across the Atlantic over the coming days. The main factor resulting in less favorable conditions is disruptive breezes known as wind shear. These disruptive winds can suppress any tropical development.

While there aren't any imminent areas being watched over the coming days, AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to keep an eye on the Gulf, southwestern Atlantic and western Caribbean, which are favorable areas for development based on climatology for June.

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"Several fronts can dip southward from North America and stall across portions of the region. Tropical systems can occasionally develop along stalled fronts and strengthen if they become detached from the frontal boundary," Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva explained.

Towards the middle of the month, there are indications of a low-pressure area forming in the Gulf or western Caribbean, which could possibly be steered north into the United States. With wind shear expected to decrease and warm ocean water across the region, it's possible that there could be more favorable conditions for tropical development.

"Should the storm form, along with the risk of flash flooding, downpours could be directed into some drought-stricken areas of the eastern U.S. near and shortly after the middle of the month, adds Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

An overall suppressed hurricane season is expected across the Atlantic this season. One of the main factors expected to suppress Atlantic tropical activity this season is the El Niño pattern unfolding.

Between 11-16 named storms are forecast this season, which includes four to seven hurricanes. Of those storms, three to five are expected to affect the U.S. directly.

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