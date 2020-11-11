Tampa under a tropical storm warning as Eta closes in on Florida's west coast

The city, which has become known for dodging hurricane landfalls, could face flooding rain, damaging winds and potential storm surge from a near-miss from a strong tropical storm.

First a direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane, then a global pandemic

The residents who weathered the 185-mph winds and the destruction that followed were just getting back on their feet when a storm of another kind hit – and it hasn’t let up.

45 years later, remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald wreck

The tragedy was immortalized by a famous song, but there's much more to the story than that -- including the captain's 10-word radio message to another ship shortly before vanishing from radar.