Super Typhoon Yagi to hit China as a major typhoon

A strengthening typhoon will hit parts of China and Vietnam later this week, bringing catastrophic winds and flooding.

Copied

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Typhoon Yagi, known as Enteng in the Philippines, will make landfall in Hainan, China, on Friday with catastrophic damage.

As of Thursday evening local time, Yagi was a Super Typhoon, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (sustained winds of 130-156 mph).

Update: Outer bands of Yagi impacting Hainan

Outer bands of Typhoon #Yagi already impacting the southern part of #China's #Guangdong province & #Hainan Island. Yagi is expected to make landfall over the Leizhou Peninsula Friday afternoon or night, local time. pic.twitter.com/5yTEPOs439 — Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) September 5, 2024

Yagi will bring catastrophic damage to China, then Vietnam

The combination of rain, wind and storm surge will result in Yagi being a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in southern China, including Hainan Island, and a 2 in northern Vietnam, where it is eventually expected to strike as a severe tropical storm or typhoon Saturday, local time.

Typhoon Yagi will maintain intensity as it tracks westward Thursday night into Friday and is expected to strike the Leizhou Peninsula later Friday afternoon or Friday night, local time. Yagi is then forecast to strike northern Vietnam as a typhoon on Saturday, local time, then should transition to a tropical rainstorm over southeast Asia by Sunday night, local time.

Wind gusts could be as high as 200 mph near landfall in China

Wind gusts to 180 mph (290 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mph (320 km/h) are expected across southern China, Hainan Island and northern Vietnam into northern Laos from Thursday night, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8. These winds can result in structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. The strongest winds are expected near landfall in the Leizhou Peninsula or Hainan Island.

Rainfall from Yagi could exceed 30 inches

Yagi is expected to produce rainfall up to 16 inches (400 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760 mm) across southern Guangdong and Guangxi into Yunnan provinces of China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam and into northern Laos and northern Thailand from Thursday night, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8. The rainfall can result in flooding, mudslides and transportation disruptions.

Yagi is the 5th typhoon of the Pacific season

Yagi is the fifth typhoon of the 2024 Pacific typhoon season, which has included 11 tropical storms. Typically, the highest number of typhoons form in the Pacific between July and October, but they can develop any time of year.

Yagi means "goat" and also "Capricornus," the name for a constellation that represents a mythical half-goat, half-fish creature.

The last Super Typhoon to strike Hainan Island was Typhoon Rammasun in 2014, which hit as a Category 5 equivalent, destroying 51,000 homes.