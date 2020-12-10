Strengthening tropical low to produce additional flooding in northwestern Australia
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 10, 2020 2:25 PM
|
Updated Dec. 10, 2020 2:26 PM
After a dam barrier failure on Dec. 8, a massive amount of water flooded the city of Venice, Italy, causing the Piazza San Marco to inundate.
As one round of tropical downpours come to an end over northwestern Australia, another round is approaching as a strengthening tropical low nears the region.
Two tropical lows began taking shape over the waters to the northwest of Australia earlier this week. The first low is already beginning to dissipate over Western Australia, while AccuWeather forecasters are shifting their focus to the second tropical low.
On Thursday, local time, this second low began picking up speed as it tracked to the southeast toward northwestern Australia.
While the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) is already considering this feature to be a tropical cyclone, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the primary agency for the basin, still considers this feature to be a tropical low. This discrepancy in strength is likely due to a difference in how the winds are measured.
The storm will continue to gain strength throughout the day on Friday as it tracks through an area of warm water and relatively light wind shear, or the change in wind speed at different levels in the atmosphere.
Despite conditions that can allow for additional strengthening, the low may run out of time to develop into a tropical cyclone before reaching the Pilbara coast late Friday or early Saturday, local time.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even if this storm remains a tropical low, it could strike the coast as the equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Winds Scale with sustained winds of about 56-61 km/h (35–38 mph), stated AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Wind gusts can reach as high as 97 km/h (60 mph), especially near and to the north of where the low moves over the Pilbara coast. These winds can lead to coastal flooding, localized damage and power outages.
"Regardless of intensity at landfall, this feature is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flooding to the Pilbara region and western Kimberley region of Western Australia Friday into early Saturday, local time," added Nicholls.
By late Saturday and into Sunday, the heaviest rain as well as the risk of flooding will continue to spread south and east into central Australia.
Rainfall totals across northwestern Australia are expected to reach 25-50 mm (1-2 inches). Along the track of the storm totals can climb to 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches) possible.
This amount of rain, in addition to the rainfall from the first tropical low earlier in the week can increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall earlier in the week. This will largely be a threat for mining operations and transportation in the region.
After the passage of this tropical low, dry conditions are expected to return to the area through the beginning of next week.
After moving over the Kimberley coast on Wednesday, the first tropical low of the week brought widespread rainfall totals of 25-100 (1-4 inches) of rain to the region. Closer to the coast, rainfall totals reached 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) through the week.
Broome, Australia, reported 178 mm (6.99 inches) of rain from Tuesday to Thursday, local time.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Strengthening tropical low to produce additional flooding in northwestern Australia
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 10, 2020 2:25 PM | Updated Dec. 10, 2020 2:26 PM
After a dam barrier failure on Dec. 8, a massive amount of water flooded the city of Venice, Italy, causing the Piazza San Marco to inundate.
As one round of tropical downpours come to an end over northwestern Australia, another round is approaching as a strengthening tropical low nears the region.
Two tropical lows began taking shape over the waters to the northwest of Australia earlier this week. The first low is already beginning to dissipate over Western Australia, while AccuWeather forecasters are shifting their focus to the second tropical low.
On Thursday, local time, this second low began picking up speed as it tracked to the southeast toward northwestern Australia.
While the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) is already considering this feature to be a tropical cyclone, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the primary agency for the basin, still considers this feature to be a tropical low. This discrepancy in strength is likely due to a difference in how the winds are measured.
The storm will continue to gain strength throughout the day on Friday as it tracks through an area of warm water and relatively light wind shear, or the change in wind speed at different levels in the atmosphere.
Despite conditions that can allow for additional strengthening, the low may run out of time to develop into a tropical cyclone before reaching the Pilbara coast late Friday or early Saturday, local time.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even if this storm remains a tropical low, it could strike the coast as the equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Winds Scale with sustained winds of about 56-61 km/h (35–38 mph), stated AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Wind gusts can reach as high as 97 km/h (60 mph), especially near and to the north of where the low moves over the Pilbara coast. These winds can lead to coastal flooding, localized damage and power outages.
"Regardless of intensity at landfall, this feature is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flooding to the Pilbara region and western Kimberley region of Western Australia Friday into early Saturday, local time," added Nicholls.
By late Saturday and into Sunday, the heaviest rain as well as the risk of flooding will continue to spread south and east into central Australia.
Rainfall totals across northwestern Australia are expected to reach 25-50 mm (1-2 inches). Along the track of the storm totals can climb to 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches) possible.
This amount of rain, in addition to the rainfall from the first tropical low earlier in the week can increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall earlier in the week. This will largely be a threat for mining operations and transportation in the region.
Related:
After the passage of this tropical low, dry conditions are expected to return to the area through the beginning of next week.
After moving over the Kimberley coast on Wednesday, the first tropical low of the week brought widespread rainfall totals of 25-100 (1-4 inches) of rain to the region. Closer to the coast, rainfall totals reached 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) through the week.
Broome, Australia, reported 178 mm (6.99 inches) of rain from Tuesday to Thursday, local time.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo