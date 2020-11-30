Southern India, Sri Lanka brace for new tropical threat
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 30, 2020 9:52 AM
Nivar left a trail of destruction in Chennai, India, where it made landfall on Nov. 25 with intense winds and torrential rain.
Another tropical threat is taking shape over the Bay of Bengal only days after deadly Cyclone Nivar slammed southern India.
On Monday morning, local time, an area of low pressure in the southern Bay of Bengal developed into a tropical depression, according to India's Meteorological Department.
The waters of the Bay of Bengal are still warm and wind shear is forecast to remain light enough for tropical development through the course of the week as the disturbance drifts to the northwest.
As a result of these conditions, it is expected that this depression can strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the time it reaches land around the middle of this week. This would make the storm the equivalent strength to that of a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale used in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific hurricane basins.
If this depression reaches cyclonic storm intensity, it will be called Burevi.
Even though this is expected to gain wind intensity into a cyclone storm, AccuWeather meteorologists expect widespread and heavy rainfall to pose the most significant threat to lives and property across southern India and Sri Lanka.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said, "Heavy rain and flooding are likely over southern Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka later Tuesday through Thursday."
Depending on how close the storm tracks to southern India, heavy rain could last though the weekend.
Areas from southern Tamil Nadi and far southern Kerala into northern Sri Lanka can receive 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) of rain through the weekend. Right along the track of the storm, 300-450 mm (12-18 inches) of rain may fall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 500 mm (20 inches) possible.
This rain can lead to widespread flooding and potentially mudslides that can close roads and cut off some communities.
A family wades through a flooded street in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar that is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. The state authorities have issued an alert and asked people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to safer places. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
Even though rainfall is not expected to be as heavy across eastern and northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh, recent heavy rain from Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar combined with the expected rain later this week could more easily lead to flooding.
Nivar brought flooding rainfall and damaging winds to portions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as it made landfall with the strength equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Nivar caused three deaths in Tamil Nadu, and as a result, Wednesday and Thursday were declared a public holiday across the state, shutting down everything except for emergency services.
Locally damaging wind gusts can also occur in coastal areas near where the budding cyclonic storm tracks. This will be the most likely across northern Sri Lanka and southern Tamil Nadu. These areas can get wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 km/h (75 mph).
Largely due to heavy rain and the threat for widespread flooding, this budding cyclonic storm is rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for tropical cyclones.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5. In contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is based on a broad range of important factors. In order to better communicate a more comprehensive representation of the potential impact of a storm to lives and livelihoods, the scale covers not only wind speed, but also flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.
In the wake of this budding tropical system, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across southern India and Sri Lanka early next week. While this is not expected to bring the threat of additional widespread flooding, it can slow recovery efforts and slow the receding of any flood waters.
With a continued track to the west, it is possible the potential cyclone can move into the Arabian Sea through the weekend.
