Southern India braces for strike from strengthening tropical cyclone
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 23, 2020 10:43 AM
As heavy rain hit Alexandria, Egypt, on Nov. 20, a wheel loader came to the aid of pedestrians who needed to cross a street in Smoha Square.
A strengthening depression has its sights set on southern India this week, where forecasters say it has the potential to unleash damaging winds and over a foot (305 mm) of rain.
A well-marked low pressure system that formed in the western Bay of Bengal over the weekend quickly organized into a depression early Monday morning, local time. AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring this zone for potential tropical development since last week.
"The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will likely become Cyclonic Storm Nivar before making landfall over southern India later Wednesday," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said. "Landfall is forecast to occur along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram."
A satellite look at the depression swirling in the southwestern Bay of Bengal on Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020, local time. (CIRA at Colorado State/Meteosat-8)
Prior to slamming ashore, the tropical feature could peak in intensity as a severe cyclonic storm. A severe cyclonic storm has the equivalent strength of a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins.
Fishermen and shipping interests should avoid the rough seas caused by the brewing cyclone in the southwestern Bay of Bengal into midweek.
"Winds gusts of 96-129 km/h (60-80 mph) are expected along the coast near and north of landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 km/h (100 mph)," Nicholls said. Such winds can damage weaker structures, knock over trees and leave communities without power.
Elsewhere across Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh, more localized damage is possible due to wind gusts that are forecast to reach 64-97 km/h (40-60 mph).
Storm surge and coastal flooding are likely just prior to and during landfall to the north of where the center of the cyclone moves ashore.
How far north the system tracks will determine the extent of impacts in the Tamil Nadu capital of Chennai. A track just to the south of the city would bring the worst impacts in terms of storm surge and damaging winds.
Heavy rainfall is likely to be the most widespread impact across southern India, even well after landfall.
"Potential Cyclonic Storm Nivar is expected to produce a widespread rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 356 mm (14 inches) from Karaikal to Ongole in southeast India," Nicholls said.
A more general 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rainfall is forecast across the balance of Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh into parts of Telangana and Karnatka.
Flash flooding and mudslides will grow increasingly likely even as the storm loses wind intensity over land, with each hazard bringing a threat to life and property.
The brewing cyclone's upcoming strike on southern India would be the second landfalling cyclone in the Indian Ocean in less than a week.
Late Sunday, Cyclone Gati made landfall on the Somalia coast near Cape Hafun, the easternmost point of Africa, with the equivalent strength of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins. Gati became the first storm in the satellite era to hit the region with hurricane strength, according to NPR.
AccuWeather's forecasting experts, who regularly monitor the Indian Ocean, say yet another tropical threat could emerge in the basin prior to the end of the month.
"Conditions look favorable for another low over the southern Bay of Bengal toward the end of November. There is a chance this low can become a cyclonic storm before striking southern India and Sri Lanka in early December," Nicholls said.
In fact, this feature could impact some of the same areas that look to be impacted by this week's cyclone threat.
Tropical activity usually picks up this time of year in the northern Indian Ocean once the Southwest monsoon weather pattern recedes. The Southwest monsoon typically occurs from June to October and is responsible for bringing wet weather to India throughout the summer.
