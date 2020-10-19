Severe Tropical Storm Saudel threatens to unleash more rain across flood-weary Vietnam
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 21, 2020 7:30 AM
Torrential rain and flooding disrupted life in Hue, Vietnam, on Oct. 15. The rising waters caused at least 36 fatalities and left dozens more missing.
Parts of Vietnam are still reeling from an onslaught of tropical systems in recent weeks that have worsened ongoing flooding in the country. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say Severe Tropical Storm Saudel may target the country after bringing flooding rainfall and gusty winds to the Philippines.
Saudel first formed as it neared the eastern Philippines on Tuesday.
At 9 p.m., local time on Tuesday, the tropical storm made landfall near the San Ildefonso Peninsula in Casiguran, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
A satellite view of Severe Tropical Storm Saudel as it gained strength across the South China Sea on Wednesday evening, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Saudel brought widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across the northern Philippines on Tuesday, though some areas received as much as 142 mm (nearly 6 inches) in just 24 hours.
As warm water and low wind shear across the South China Sea allow the storm to gain strength through the end of the week, it is expected to follow a track toward Indochina, one that was also forged by Linfa, Nangka and other disorganized tropical features in recent weeks.
This would bring yet another round of torrential rainfall to parts of central and northern Vietnam over the weekend.
Impacts may also be in store for Hainan Island, located in southern China. This island took a direct hit from Tropical Storm Nangka on Oct. 13.
As Saudel passes very close to the southern coast of Hainan on Saturday, potentially as a severe tropical storm, wind gusts of 80-95 km/h (50-59 mph) can batter the southern and eastern coastline. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 km/h (81 mph) is possible along the immediate coast.
This can lead to some structural damage, downed trees and power outages, especially in areas still recovering from Nangka.
Saudel is expected to lose wind intensity while moving into northern Vietnam, though strong wind gusts along the coast can still lead to minor damage.
Rainfall along Saudel's track past Hainan and into Vietnam is expected to be 100-200 mm (4-8 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches).
In addition to recent rainfall, additional rain from Saudel can lead to the threat for widespread flooding and mudslides in central and northern Vietnam.
Flooded villages are seen in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2020. Ho Cau/VNA via REUTERS.
At least 102 people in total have been killed by the recent flooding and landslides in Vietnam, while more than 90,000 have been forced to evacuate their homes, The Guardian reports.
On Sunday, rescue operations were underway as multiple landslides buried a military barracks in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, according to the New York Times. Twenty bodies have been recovered and another two are missing.
Thousands of hectares of ponds and land used for agriculture have been destroyed and hundreds of thousands of cattle and poultry have been swept away in the floodwaters.
Hue, a city located in the province to the south of Quang Tri, has reported 2,303 mm (90.67 inches) of rainfall since the beginning of October. The city typically reports 757 mm (29.80 inches) of rain for the month of October and 2,798 mm (110.20 inches) for the entire year.
Footage from AFP showed just how high floodwaters had reached in Hue with water entering houses and disrupting other normal everyday activities.
