Rare weather phenomenon may occur off coast of Western Australia
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 8, 2021 2:10 PM EDT
More than 100 people were killed in Indonesia and East Timor when torrential rain led to devastating flooding and landslides, submerging villages in mud.
Multiple tropical threats could take aim at Western Australia this weekend, but AccuWeather meteorologists say they could take a unique path before reaching land.
Activity in the Timor Sea and eastern Indian Ocean began last weekend when a system emerged and eventually developed into Tropical Cyclone Seroja.
Seroja has been going strong in the waters off the northwestern coast of Australia for days now, but a second cyclone is forecast to form by the end of the week.
The above satellite image shows Tropical Cyclone Seroja and a nearby tropical low northwest of Australia on the evening of Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo/CIRA)
Conditions look to be just right, with plenty of warm water and light to moderate wind shear, between Christmas Island and the northwestern shores of Australia for the tropical low northwest of Seroja to strengthen into Tropical Cyclone Odette by Friday night, local time. The same conditions are forecast to help Seroja gain wind strength at the same time.
Both tropical systems are forecast to remain close to one another, with the eye of each cyclone perhaps only 800 km (500 miles) apart.
With two tropical systems so close together, it is possible to see them perform a meteorological phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect. The Fujiwhara effect occurs when two tropical systems are close enough together, and strong enough, that they influence the track of the other, resulting in the two storms rotating around each other.
"It looks like Seroja will be the dominant feature, with the tropical low rotating in the clockwise fashion around Seroja," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
However, the rotating dance of tropical cyclones is not guaranteed.
"It's entirely possible, with Seroja being the larger and stronger of the two storms, that the tropical low may be absorbed into the Seroja's circulation over the weekend, instead of rotating around it," Douty explained.
How much the two cyclones interact with each other may be a huge factor in the exact track and strength of these two storms through the weekend. It remains possible that one or both systems can bring impacts to Western Australia.
During this part of the weekend, Seroja is likely to still be well out to sea, but impacts could still be felt along the coast.
"The budding tropical system can brush the west coast of Western Australia on as early as Saturday or Saturday night, with some rain and wind," Douty said.
Seroja could eventually make a turn to the southeast and move into southwestern parts of Western Australia later Sunday or Monday while maintaining tropical cyclone strength. The final landfall location may be someplace just to the north of Perth.
It is not out of the question that Seroja could strengthen to a Category 3 tropical cyclone on the Australian scale. The storm could pack sustained winds of 158 km/h (98 mph) before approaching southwestern Australia. If Seroja can hold together, it could deliver heavy, flooding rainfall and damaging winds.
When Cyclone Seroja formed over the weekend, tropical moisture inundated portions of Indonesia, causing deadly mudslides and flooding.
Seroja is now far enough removed from eastern Indonesia and East Timor that the threat of additional flooding rainfall has been significantly reduced in those countries.
