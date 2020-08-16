Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Genevieve to bring heavy rain, rough surf to Mexico's Pacific Coast
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Aug. 18, 2020 3:46 AM
Hurricane Genevieve is already churning up the water along Mexico's Pacific coast after forming over the weekend, and as the week progresses, tropical downpours and huge swells are in store along its path.
In the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists expect Genevieve to become the next major hurricane in the eastern Pacific basin. Favorable conditions, including very warm water and light wind shear in the area will act to create a monster of a storm.
This image, taken early Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, 2020, shows Genevieve near the Pacific coast of Mexico, southwest of the Baja California Peninsula of Mexico (upper left of center). (NOAA/GOES-West)
Genevieve was born first as Tropical Depression 12-E when it emerged in the warm waters just off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua Sunday morning. As a result of the favorable conditions in the area, Genevieve had strengthened to hurricane status just one day later.
As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Genevieve is producing winds of 100 mph and is roughly 465 miles away from the southern tip of Baja California.
As Genevieve continues on a west-northwesterly track along Mexico's Pacific coast, the storm has the potential to reach Category 4 strength with sustained winds of 130-156 mph. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane, or Category 3 storm, which had winds of 111 to 129 mph during the day on Tuesday.
The only other storm to achieve major hurricane status so far in the East Pacific was Hurricane Douglas as it churned in the central Pacific. Douglas went on to track along the north side of the Hawaiian Islands during the second half of July, bringing tropical downpours and gusty winds to the island chain.
Genevieve will not take a path similar to Douglas in the coming days, as the storm is expected to bring the bulk of the impactful weather to western Mexico.
As of Monday evening, tropical storm watches have been put in place across the southern tip of Baja California, in anticipation of a glancing blow from the powerful storm. The watch that is in effect includes Cabo San Lucas, a city that is no stranger to tropical activity.
Even on relatively tranquil days, the shore break along Mexico's west coast can feature large waves, posing dangerous conditions for swimmers. As Genevieve churns just off the coast through the week, very large and dangerous swells are expected.
Outer bands of Genevieve will also bring along tropical downpours to coastal cities through the coming days, posing a threat for flash flooding and mudslides. Cities in line to possibly deal with wet weather from Genevieve include Manzanillo, Puerto Vallarta and all areas in-between.
Rainfall from Genevieve's outer bands can and likely will track into the higher terrain just inland of the aforementioned cities. The mountainous terrain across this region can act to wring out ample amounts of moisture from the atmosphere, enhancing rainfall totals. As this rain funnels into creeks and rivers, towns along their path could face the threat of flash flooding and mudslides.
As the storm continues to parallel the coast, it will begin to track into cooler water off Baja California, into late week. This interaction will undoubtedly begin a weakening trend of the hurricane, but that doesn't mean the impacts will end there.
While the forecast through this weekend and into early next week still features a lot of unknowns, it is possible that some of the residual moisture from the storm could stream into the West coast of the United States. Along with a potential influx of moisture, increased swells, especially across Southern California, will be possible early next week.
