Private helicopter pilots unite to ferry food and supplies into western North Carolina

A GoFundMe page started by entrepreneur Jon Paramore is helping aid the recovery efforts in Asheville, North Carolina, as well as a score of other towns in the western part of the state hit so hard by Helene.

AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell is in Swannanoa, North Carolina, where many communities in the surrounding area unite together in their recovery and relief efforts after Helene’s disastrous flooding.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation, the spirit of community and resilience shines brightly in Asheville, North Carolina. Amidst the wreckage and power outages, a dedicated team of volunteers has mobilized to bring hope and relief to those in need. Their mission, fueled by compassion and a determination to help, involves a fleet of privately owned helicopters and pilots. Together, they conduct rescue missions and deliver essential supplies to the hardest-hit areas, proving that even in the darkest times, humanity's light can guide the way to recovery.

Private helicopters on the ground in North Carolina. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page started by entrepreneur Jon Paramore is helping aid the helicopter efforts in Asheville and many other towns in the western part of the state hit so hard by Helene.

Paramore, along with former Green Beret Adam Smith, whose company, Savage Freedoms, LLC, is overseeing all the funds on the ground, has brought together a patchwork group of volunteers with privately owned helicopters.

Central Texas businessman and Curves fitness franchise founder Gary Heavin is one of those pilots, flying his helicopter into Asheville, North Carolina, to rescue residents in desperate need of help in the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

"I flew in from Texas and we jumped in," pilot Gary Heavin told AccuWeather's Bill Wadell. Today, we did four missions, rescued a woman with a heart condition, and we had a wellness check. I've actually lost track because we've done so many things today, but there's so much to do."

Central Texas businessman and Curves fitness franchise founder Gary Heavin piloted his helicopter in Asheville, North Carolina, to rescue residents in desperate need of help in the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

On Thursday, Heavin and his wife Diane flew the helicopter to a remote area where thousands of people have yet to receive aid. “We are bringing supplies,” Diane told KWTX, adding they have been advised the people are in a “desperate state.”



Flying over communities, cars and roads still trapped by floodwater and mud, these helicopters carry food, water and emergency supplies such as insulin and oxygen. Medical supplies are a top concern. With remote mountain locations and roads that are still so washed out, these necessities need to be moved by air.

"You should be proud of the men and women out here risking their life flying into the mountains saving people," Heavins said, adding that a majority of the helicopters are privately owned and piloted by citizens.

Wadell caught up with former Green Beret Adam Smith as the helicopters were being mobilized. "The biggest effort today is to get some ground realities... of where people need the support the most," Smith said. "Once we get that done, then we're going to be able to [get out] to those locations to drop off supplies."

PLEASE SHARE: Volunteers and complete strangers are coming together with privately owned helicopters to bring emergency supplies in, and help people get out of the hardest hit communities in Western North Carolina.



They're asking for donations to help cover the cost of fuel,… pic.twitter.com/7qYElrCqSq — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) September 29, 2024

Smith also wants to make contact with distribution centers in different towns so that supplies can be ferried from location to location. Because this is a privately funded effort, Smith says he's hearing that Buncombe County, home to Asheville, doesn't yet have to dip into its emergency supply fund and can save that for later, once the wind from this effort ends.

Adam Smith, organizer of the grassroots helicopter relief effort talks to AccuWeather's Bill Wadell.

He also knows that with the long road ahead, it's going to take a combination of many different avenues to get North Carolina back on its feet. This is a timescale not measured in days or weeks but months and maybe even longer than that.

On Thursday morning, Smith said they started with three dedicated aircraft and might add two or three more as the day went on. For those who might not fully appreciate the grueling nature of this effort, this is seriously tough terrain to fly in, as pilots deal with crosswinds and being weighed down with supplies for 10 hours a day. Once early morning fog clears, the job doesn't end until night falls. "It's a really spectacular feat to see [and] these pilots are phenomenal," Smith said. "They are amazing human beings with huge hearts."

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid shares the latest on recovery efforts in Gerton, North Carolina.

Smith encourages everyone and anyone to donate what they can. He knows that as more time passes and people turn their attention to another storm potentially brewing in the Gulf, there's the risk the general public will move on. However, he wants to remind people that this is not going to be a fast recovery, and that within a few weeks, the real challenge will begin. "We have hundreds and hundreds of displaced people. We have thousands of people still without power and still without running water... We can't let people forget this. This has to be something that stays on people's minds."

"In a disaster like this, the best help is money," Heavin said. "Clothes and things like that, you know, people like to send, but that's not really what the need is. Money will buy the food and the water and the medicine."

Evan Peterson from The American Red Cross is in North Carolina where the non-profit organization is providing much-needed help and relief to the victims of Helene’s historic flood disaster.

People interested in donating to GoFundMe to help Asheville's helicopter rescue efforts can do so here. "All of the funds will be used for fuel, water, helicopter maintenance, pilot fees and getting people out of areas which have no access," organizers say.

So far, nearly $156,000 has been raised in five days.